An 18-year-old Oregon man ended up being shot with his own gun when an attempt to rob a taxi went astray.

The incident ended early Tuesday with the arrest of Josiah Johnson, 18, who was charged with first-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree and possession of a controlled substance, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The driver of the cab, whose name was not released by police, told authorities he picked up Johnson in the Portland suburb of Gresham.

According to the driver, Johnson wanted to go to Aloha — a roughly 30-mile ride. The driver wanted either pre-payment or collateral, so Johnson gave him his cell phone.

When they reached their destination, Johnson tried to use a phony $100 bill to pay the fare, police said.

The driver recognized the fake money and rejected the bill.

Johnson then allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the back of the driver’s head.

Media Release: Man Robs Taxi Driver but was Shot With His Own Gun During a Struggle Full Media Release: https://t.co/6HN1sBaIN7 pic.twitter.com/MPkzeWNC1C — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) September 15, 2020

Johnson began to yell at the driver, who told police he could not understand the man.

The taxi driver did, however, see an opening to get the gun away from Johnson, which led to a struggle.

During the struggle, the gun fired. Johnson was hit in the left hip and the bullet “exited out his left buttocks,” the police release said.

From there, police said the struggle moved outside the cab, where the driver was eventually able to get his hands on the gun and toss it away.

Nearby residents heard the altercation and responded to the driver’s calls for assistance.

They helped the driver restrain Johnson and called 9-1-1.

Disturbance /shooting

Taxi driver vs male

Deputies on scene

“One detained, looks like a gunshot wound to the left butt cheek”

SW 188th x Farmington — Wash Co Scanner (@WashCoScanner) September 15, 2020

Johnson was treated at a local hospital before being jailed.

