Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Man Allegedly Tries To Rob Cab Driver at Gunpoint, Ends Up Getting Shot with Own Firearm

×
By Jack Davis
Published September 19, 2020 at 1:44pm
P Share Print

An 18-year-old Oregon man ended up being shot with his own gun when an attempt to rob a taxi went astray.

The incident ended early Tuesday with the arrest of Josiah Johnson, 18, who was charged with first-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree and possession of a controlled substance, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The driver of the cab, whose name was not released by police, told authorities he picked up Johnson in the Portland suburb of Gresham.

According to the driver, Johnson wanted to go to Aloha — a roughly 30-mile ride. The driver wanted either pre-payment or collateral, so Johnson gave him his cell phone.

When they reached their destination, Johnson tried to use a phony $100 bill to pay the fare, police said.

TRENDING: Clinton, Biden, and Schumer All Push To Wait for Election Before SCOTUS Nom, But What Did They Say in 2016?

The driver recognized the fake money and rejected the bill.

Johnson then allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the back of the driver’s head.

Johnson began to yell at the driver, who told police he could not understand the man.

The taxi driver did, however, see an opening to get the gun away from Johnson, which led to a struggle.

During the struggle, the gun fired. Johnson was hit in the left hip and the bullet “exited out his left buttocks,” the police release said.

From there, police said the struggle moved outside the cab, where the driver was eventually able to get his hands on the gun and toss it away.

Nearby residents heard the altercation and responded to the driver’s calls for assistance.

RELATED: Suspect Arrested After 84-Year-Old Trump Supporter Beaten in Savage Daylight Attack

They helped the driver restrain Johnson and called 9-1-1.

Johnson was treated at a local hospital before being jailed.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







UFC Fighter Trashes Biden After Bloody Victory: 'If You Thought That Was a Beating, Wait Until November 3rd'
Joe Biden Urged To Announce He'd Appoint Michelle Obama to SCOTUS To Honor RBG
Pelosi Won't Rule Out Impeachment To Stop SCOTUS Nomination: 'We Have Arrows in Our Quiver’
Trump's SCOTUS Nominee Will Be Announced This Week, President Confirms
Suspect Arrested After 84-Year-Old Trump Supporter Beaten in Savage Daylight Attack
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×