Man Who Allegedly Vandalized Tesla in Viral Video Quickly Pays a Big Price

The targeting of Tesla owners continues, but justice will be served.

On Tuesday, KTVU reported a man caught on camera keying a Tesla in the parking lot of a Costco in San Jose, California has been arrested.

The alleged vandal was seen by the Tesla sentry mode on Friday, pulling up to the vehicle in his Hyundai SUV wearing a leather, “USA” jacket.

He proceeds to walk the length of the vehicle before keying it as the video ends. Social Media X user Breaking911 posted the footage along with a later confrontation between the man and another man outside of a Chase Bank.

WARNING: The following video clip contains language the viewer may find offensive.

WATCH THIS: Old man who keyed Tesla in San Jose is confronted pic.twitter.com/orbxmRKTGX — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 16, 2025

“Did you just key a Tesla the other day? You’re on video,” the second man asked.

“I didn’t key no Tesla,” the first man said, clearly anxious and trying to deny the claim.

The two men proceed to go back and forth as the alleged vandal kept denying what many people had already seen in a video viewed thousands of times.

“They’ve got your license plate. I’m surprised you have been contacted by the police yet,” the other man told him.

“What do you have to say?” he asked while bringing up Tesla owner and Department of Government Efficiency Chair Elon Musk.

The man was so taken aback in realizing that the act was on camera that he did not have a response.

Someone else did have a response to Friday’s incident — the San Jose Police Department. On Monday, the department made a post on X.

Police Chief Paul Joseph wrote in a statement, “Within less than 24 hours of the viral vandalism incident being reported to the San Jose Police Department, we successfully identified, located, and arrested the individual responsible for this act of felony vandalism.”

“Within less than 24 hours of the viral vandalism incident being reported to the San Jose Police Department, we successfully identified, located, and arrested the individual responsible for this act of felony vandalism. This senseless crime and its subsequent consequences should… pic.twitter.com/FtiLF9WdTX — San Jose Police Dept (@SanJosePD) March 18, 2025

“This senseless crime and its subsequent consequences should serve as a clear reminder: no matter one’s personal beliefs or frustrations, they do not justify illegal actions. I urge everyone to respect one another and, above all, to respect the law,” Joseph added.

It’s unclear what the intent is behind going after Tesla owners.

These people — presumably left-leaning given their purchase of an electric vehicle — have already bought the car. How is this hurting Musk?

Further, it’s unclear where this anger stems from.

DOGE is trying to save the federal government from continuing to waste billions of dollars on frivolous pursuits and overpaid bureaucrats.

This doesn’t seem like especially controversial work. Leave it to the left to find a new outlet for their rage.

