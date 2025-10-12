Man with Almost 100 Arrests But No Prison Time Allegedly Stabs Senior Citizen in Dem-Run Indianapolis

Before Courtney Boose allegedly stabbed a 69-year-old in Indianapolis last month, police had arrested him nearly 100 times, but not once has he gone to prison.

Boose, 41, was charged with half a dozen crimes for the stabbing incident, including attempted murder, possession of a narcotic, and attempted battery on a police officer, according to WXIN-TV in Indiana.

Yet prosecutor Ryan Mears has already reduced Boose’s murder charge to aggravated battery, WIBC in Indianapolis reported.

“That means this case, without even taking its first breath in the court system, has automatically been downgraded and reduced, cutting the possible sentencing range from an attempted murder at 20 to 40 years of imprisonment, all the way down to three years to 16 years,” Rick Snyder, the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police president, told WIBC.

Man arrested for attempted m*rder in Indiana has nearly a HUNDRED PRIOR ARRESTS Courtney Boose was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 69-year-old man at a gas station. Boose reportedly has 99 PRIOR ARRESTS with charges including trespass, drug crimes, theft, battery, and… pic.twitter.com/wQserVMml2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 1, 2025



The stabbing occurred at a gas station on Sept. 26, when Boose and a group were arguing, according to WXIN-TV.

When the soon-to-be victim stepped out of his car to break up the fight, Boose reportedly stabbed him with a pocket knife.

Police later tracked down the suspect, who was still in possession of the bloody blade.

Boose reportedly resisted arrest and tried to flee, which is when officers shocked him with a Taser.

When police loaded Boose in the squad car, he reportedly tried headbutting one of the officers.

Boose has a criminal record of felonies and misdemeanors dating back decades, usually for crimes such as theft, criminal trespassing, and panhandling, Fox News reported.

https://t.co/4Sf6pnE1VX His record goes back to 2002

I went through 80 cases on MyCase using Courtney Boose & Courtney Boose. 38 misdemeanor cases

37 felony cases

9 citations The VAST MAJORITY (80%-90%) of the cases were either dismissed or had a plea deal A LOT of criminal… https://t.co/6TVGiV99Br pic.twitter.com/a2Xq5GbE5z — indy reporter (@Indy_reporter_) October 2, 2025

Yet despite some convictions, he was usually sentenced to short terms in county jail, or time served.

He’s never served time in a state prison, according to Fox News.

Most of the crimes were either dismissed or concluded with a plea deal, WIBC reported.

“What’s the number of times where somebody in a black robe says ‘you know what, I don’t think this guy is getting it,’” Snyder told WIBC.

For now, Boose has been detained at the Marion County Jail on a $50,000 bond, WIBC reported Oct. 2.

“The daily headlines show that mass shootings, mass murders and mass carnage keep going up,” Snyder said. “This shows the devaluing of the sanctity of life here in our capital city.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.