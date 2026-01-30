Share
An unidentified supporter, left, is seen demonstrating on Jan. 9 for the release of Luigi Mangione, right, accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Dec. 4, 2024. Another Mangione supporter was arrested Thursday for allegedly posing as an FBI officer demanding the suspect's release. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images; Shannon Stapleton - pool / Getty Images)
Man Arrested While Allegedly Attempting to Break Luigi Mangione Out of Prison by Posing as an FBI Agent

 By Jack Davis  January 29, 2026 at 5:16pm
A Minnesota man faces charges after he allegedly entered the prison where accused murderer Luigi Mangione is behind bars and demanded he be released into his custody.

Mark Anderson, 35, was arrested at the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal prison in Brooklyn, according to NBC News.

Anderson was charged with impersonating an FBI agent. Court documents charging Anderson did not specify whom he wanted released, but a source said it was Mangione.

During the Wednesday evening incident, prison staff asked to see Anderson’s credentials.

He pulled out a Minnesota driver’s license and “claimed to be in possession of weapons,” according to the complaint

The complaint said Anderson said, “that he was an FBI Agent in possession of paperwork ‘signed by a judge’ authorizing the release of a specific inmate.”

“Anderson also displayed and threw at [Bureau of Prisons] officers numerous documents,” the complaint said. “They appear to be related to filing claims against the United States Department of Justice.”

Staff searched the bag Anderson had with him and found a barbecue fork and a “round steel blade” that resembled a pizza cutter, the complaint said, according to the New York Post.

Anderson had traveled from Minnesota to New York for a job that did not pan out, and was working at a pizzeria.

Mangione, 27, is being held in connection with the December 2024 murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

He is facing federal and state murder charges and has pleaded not guilty to both, according to CNN.

The judge overseeing Mangione’s federal trial has set jury selection to begin Sept. 8. Opening statements could begin as soon as October or as late as January 2027, depending upon whether the Justice Department pursues the death penalty.

On Wednesday, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office asked for the trial on Mangione’s state murder charges to begin in July.

The accused assassin has a large online following, with dozens of fans standing in line for hours in freezing temperatures to catch a glimpse of him at court appearances, the New York Post reported. Some of the fans who showed up for a November court date dressed up as the Luigi character from the Super Mario Brothers video game.

On Friday, Mangione will be in court for a proceeding in his federal case, according to WNBC-TV.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
