Man Arrested After Allegedly Beheading a Young Mother in the Middle of the Street in Broad Daylight

 By Abby Liebing  September 9, 2022 at 8:21am
In an act of extraordinary brutality, a man in the San Francisco Bay Area beheaded a young woman in the middle of the street Thursday in front of witnesses.

Law enforcement officials told KABC-TV reporter Dan Noyes that the crime took place around 11:50 a.m in San Carlos, a city between San Francisco and San Jose.

“BEHEADING INVESTIGATION: Lt. Eamonn Allen of San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office short on details: no specifics on TRO or domestic violence calls to address. ‘Stabbing instrument’ used in crime still missing. Kids not present at time of killing,” Noyes tweeted.

“Law enforcement sources tell me two children were home at the time. … Suspect returned ten minutes after deputies arrived and was arrested,” he added in a second tweet.

Allen provided details during a news conference, KABC reported.

“They arrived within minutes and found an obviously deceased female in the street in that area,” he said. “They began to work the scene and shortly then after, the male suspect arrived back at the scene and was quickly detained by sheriff’s deputies.

“He was later placed under arrest for homicide. We can confirm that a stabbing instrument was used in the commission of the crime. That weapon is still outstanding,” Allen said.

KNTV-TV in San Jose quoted “authorities with knowledge of the investigation” as saying the weapon used in the incident was a sword.

“Anytime someone loses their life, it’s certainly a tragedy,” Allen said, according to the outlet. “As far as the shocking nature of it, I do know that the deputies that first arrived on scene were a little beset by the scene. We are providing them peer support. We are also providing support for the witnesses that were on scene as well because there were several civilian witnesses.”

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was known by the suspect and witnesses had flagged down deputies after seeing an assault in progress.

The name of the victim and arrested suspect were not released as of Friday morning.

KABC reported that Child Protective Services took custody of two girls, ages 7 and 1, who were inside the house with a dog and two cats.

“We’re told the two were in an ongoing relationship but law enforcement sources say the victim got a temporary restraining order against the suspect,” the report said.

While police were searching for the weapon used in the crime, people who lived near the scene of the crime spoke with KABC.

“Why? Why did it happen?” local resident Terry Adams asked.

Neighbor Chapel Thorborne described the horrific crime scene.

“The head was underneath the car and she was laying in the back of the car — just severed. And they covered her up,” Thorborne told KABC.

Other residents said they were concerned for the kids who were in the house during the crime.

Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
