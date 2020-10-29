Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Man Arrested for Allegedly Brandishing Weapons at Trump Rally

By Jack Davis
Published October 28, 2020 at 5:04pm
P Share Print

A Maine rally for President Donald Trump was briefly disrupted Wednesday by a man allegedly brandishing weapons who was later arrested by police.

The rally was headlined by Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who has been acting as a Trump surrogate in the presidential election’s stretch run, according to Dakota News Now.

At around 9:45 a.m., Noem arrived on a Team Trump bus at a Bangor, Maine, strip mall.

Trump himself was not in attendance.

TRENDING: Shapiro Brutally Schools AOC with History Lesson After Her Clueless Comment on Expanding the Court

Her arrival coincided with a string of alleged interactions between Peter Beitzell, 58, of Bangor, and Trump supporters.

Police said the incident began with angry words and Trump supporters being harassed, and escalated when Beitzell had an interaction with a member of Noem’s security team.

Beitzell at one moved toward the Trump supporters while brandishing a wooden baton and a knife, police said. He was told to put them weapons away, but allegedly walked toward a security guard while still holding them.

Should Beitzell be sentenced to prison time for his alleged actions?

Although Beitzell eventually put the weapons away in his vehicle, police arrived and arrested him, authorities said. He faces several charges, including a felony charge of threatening with a criminal weapon.

Noem “was not in harm’s way” at any point, Noem spokeswoman Maggie Seidel told The Associated Press.

The rally continued as planned and no one was injured.

RELATED: Trump Campaign Working with Law Enforcement After Bizarre Website Hack

In giving his side of the story, Beitzell said the trouble began when he flipped off the bus carrying Noem.

Three men approached him, he said, making him feel threatened. One was actually a South Dakota police officer, but Beitzell insisted the officer did not show his badge.

Hence, he said, the weapons.

“Yes, I was an idiot,” Beitzell told the AP. “I was a dummy who pulled a weapon, but there were three of them marching over toward me.”

Noem, who was at a Trump rally in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday, went on to campaign for the president in New Hampshire later on Wednesday.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Man Arrested for Allegedly Brandishing Weapons at Trump Rally
Seattle Considers Plan To Give the Poor and Mentally Ill a Get-Out-of-Jail-Free Card
Philadelphia Chaos Escalates on Second Night as Looters Run Wild and Reporter Is Attacked
CNN Refuses To Air Pro-Trump Ad
Tucker Carlson Makes History with Achievement Never Before Seen in Cable News
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×