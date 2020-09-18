Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Man Arrested After Allegedly Striking 84-Year-Old Trump Supporter in the Face

×
By Erin Coates
Published September 18, 2020 at 10:56am
P Share Print

Police have arrested a 33-year-man who allegedly punched an 84-year-old woman and attacked other people at a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Aliso Viejo, California.

Alvin Shaw, a counterprotester identified as the suspect, has also been accused of assaulting a 55-year-old woman and a 74-year-old woman, KTLA-TV reported.

The altercation occurred Wednesday night when a counterprotest held in response to the rally suddenly turned violent.

Trump supporters were wrapping up their two-hour event when witness Cynthia Cantrelle-Westman said Shaw “came out of nowhere, and we thought he was going to join our group.”

“Instead he was pretty upset and he started using profanity from the minute he arrived,” she said.

TRENDING: Dan Crenshaw Only Needs 40 Seconds To School FBI Director on Antifa

“He kept coming over to me and getting in my face, and all I could say was the F-word.”

Other witnesses said Shaw blew smoke in people’s faces and punched several women.

Donna Snow said Shaw hit her in the face after he attempted to put out his cigar on her Trump sign.

“He took his hand way back like he was going to punch me, and [he] hit me right across the face,” the 84-year-old told KCAL-TV.

Do you think violence will increase the closer we get to the election?

“He broke my earring off and just took up my whole face with his hand,” she added to KTLA.

Shaw allegedly knocked another person to the ground, and a third victim was taken to a hospital with a neck injury.

The man also allegedly pulled a knife and before a retired police officer detained him with a gun.

Deputies were called to the scene at around 6:30 p.m.

RELATED: 2 Women Indicted on Major Charges for Allegedly Stealing Boy's MAGA Hat

“This could have been a very serious incident,” Sgt. Dennis Breckner told KCAL.

“In this case, this was just two groups that disagree, and while we support people and their using their First Amendment rights to put out their message, we prefer that that remain peaceful.”

“Shaw was taken into custody on suspicion of elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and assault and battery after allegedly attacking three people in attendance,” according to KCAL.

He was released Thursday after posting bail.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







College Students Who Violated Lockdown To Protest Cops Now Saying Lockdown Isn't Harsh Enough
Planned Parenthood Hit with Big Lawsuit: 'Face the Truth'
Reward for Gunman Who Shot 2 Deputies Swells, Now Dwarfs Bounties on FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List
Man Arrested After Allegedly Striking 84-Year-Old Trump Supporter in the Face
Rock Legend Releasing New Music That Rails Against COVID Lockdowns
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×