Man Arrested After Allegedly Tickling and Licking 7-Year-Old Boy's Feet

One former employee of a Georgia school district is facing a sex-crime charge after a disturbing report of contact with a minor.

Caurey Rollins of Augusta is being charged with non-aggravated child molestation after his Wednesday arrest, according to WRDW-TV.

Rollins, 25, is accused of tickling and licking the feet of a 7-year-old boy at the Urban Air Adventure Park in Augusta, Georgia.

The owner of the business described Rollins as being “unaccompanied” in the park when he entered a fenced-in area intended for children.

Rollins told authorities that he had arrived at the amusement park with his family, but they had left.

The child told his guardian Rollins tickled him before asking him to remove his socks. Rollins allegedly went on to lick both of the boy’s bare feet, according to the report.

The area of the park where the incident allegedly took place was not within range of the security camera, so there is no video evidence of what happened.

The business owner was apologetic regarding the park’s existing camera structure, pledging to add more devices to cover the facility’s unmonitored areas.

Rollins had been employed at Glenn Hills Elementary School in Augusta before his arrest, according to WRDW.

School officials made it clear his employment had been terminated after his arrest on the non-aggravated child molestation charge.

“Rollins is no longer an employee of the Richmond County School System,” the Richmond County School System told WRDW in response to a request for comment.

The suspect had been certified as a paraprofessional educator, according to an inquiry WRDW made with the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.







The Augusta Press said Rollins had worked as a physical education teacher at Glenn Hills Elementary School for the past school year.

That report indicated the boy had gone to the park with his friend’s mother. It also said that Rollins reportedly “did the licking while ‘displaying his phone’ with the flashlight activated.”

Rollins previously appeared in a photo with children on the Glenn Hills Elementary Facebook page, according to WRDW.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office listed Rollins as a jail inmate without specifying a bond amount on his non-aggravated child molestation charge. The Atlanta Press said he was being held without bond.

Rollins has not yet entered a plea in response to the felony charge.

