A man has been arrested in New York City for allegedly slashing the face of a toddler in an unprovoked attack.

The NYPD told WABC-TV that Anthony Gonzalez, 35, was arrested for the brazen attack on the child.

A woman described as a nanny was pushing a 2-year-old boy in a stroller in Manhattan just a few blocks northeast of Central Park on Wednesday morning.

WABC-TV reported that’s when a man approached them and attacked the young child, slashing him in the face above his right eye with a sharp object.

The man then fled the scene.

TRENDING: Biden Ad Features Woman Attacking Trump on COVID, Fails To Mention Her $27,000 in PPP Money

Luckily, according to the report, the child is expected to be OK and only required six stitches.

The New York City Police Department announced Friday that officers had made an arrest in the case.

ARRESTED! Thanks to the hard work & dedication of @NYPDDetectives, who’re relentless in their investigations, the suspect wanted for this horrific crime against a defenseless child has been charged with felony assault. As always, outstanding work by the men & women of the NYPD. https://t.co/qNkHU3G53w pic.twitter.com/qPsurbMQ7r — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) July 3, 2020

The toddler’s father spoke to WABC-TV about the attack.

“My wife was horrified,” said the father, who did not wish to be identified. “My son is very nervous, also under stress.”

The boy’s father also stated that the child’s nanny was still distressed over the unprovoked attack.

“She told me some guy leaned over the stroller, cut my son, and she immediately notified 911,” the father said. “She immediately called my wife.”

While the report of the attack was not apparently linked to recent demonstrations against law enforcement, the 2-year-old was attacked a day after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that he would pull $1 billion in funds from law enforcement.

RELATED: New York City Gripped by Violence on Bloody 4th of July Weekend

New York City’s annual budget of $88.1 billion budget will reallocate $1 billion away from law enforcement, WLNY-TV reported.

“The mayor said $115 million will go toward summer youth programming, $116 million toward education and $134 million toward family services. Another $450 million will support [New York City Housing Authority] and park recreation centers, and $87 million will help expand broadband in public housing,” according to the report.

The partial defending of the NYPD comes as Black Lives Matter activists and some Democrats nationwide have called for police departments to be defunded or disbanded amid a nationwide conversation about police brutality following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in May.

The city has seen an increase in crime in recent weeks, including reports of more violent crimes.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.