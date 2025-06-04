Share
Man Arrested After Breaching Mar-a-Lago and Making Creepy Statement About Kai Trump

 By Bryan Chai  June 4, 2025 at 9:12am
One of the rising stars of President Donald Trump’s second term actually has nothing to do with politics.

Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump — a budding golf star in her own right — has enjoyed a growing profile during the current administration, thanks largely due to her wit and heartfelt relationship with her grandpa.

But that sort of notoriety and growing popularity clearly comes with a downside.

According to the Palm Beach Daily News, a Texas man was arrested after trying to scale the walls of the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The 23-year-old man was apparently there to try and “spread the gospel” to the president.

And marry 18-year-old Kai Trump, at least according to what this man told authorities.

Anthony Thomas Reyes was apprehended at Mar-a-Lago’s sprawling estate shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

As Fox News noted, this isn’t Reyes’ first attempt to infiltrate Trump’s popular resort.

Reyes was “previously arrested over the New Year’s holiday after once again trying to illegally enter Mar-a-Lago.”

He was ultimately released with just a warning.

Tuesday’s incident didn’t go as well for Reyes, though it appears to have been a rather tame detainment, all things considered.

“An adult male was arrested early Tuesday morning by the Palm Beach Police Department for unlawfully entering the Mar-a-Lago Club property in Florida,” the U.S. Secret Service told Fox. “Shortly after midnight, the individual scaled a perimeter fence and triggered alarms.

“U.S. Secret Service personnel detained him without incident at the scene.

“Palm Beach Police officers responded to the scene and took the individual into custody, charging him with occupied trespassing.”

Reyes’ bond was initially set at $1,000, but it was eventually raised to $50,000.

A judge also ordered Reyes to not have any contact with President Trump, Kai Trump, any property owned by the president, and any witnesses to the event and cannot have any weapons or firearms, Palm Beach Daily News reported.

Kai Trump is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his first wife, Vanessa Trump. It is unclear if she was on the Mar-a-Lago property at the time of this incident.

President Trump was not present for this latest incident, though he was apparently on-property during Reyes’ first Mar-a-Lago tryst.

Reyes, initially charged with trespassing, is expected to potentially face federal charges, as well, per Fox.

