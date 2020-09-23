Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Man Arrested in Brutal Attack on 77-Year-Old Veteran Wearing a MAGA Hat

×
By Jack Davis
Published September 23, 2020 at 11:34am
P Share Print

A 77-year-old veteran who survived the war in Vietnam became a casualty of America’s political hate last week when he was attacked at a California post office while displaying his support for President Donald Trump and America’s police.

The attack happened Friday at the Red Bluff, California, post office, according to KRCR-TV, which spoke with the victim but kept his name out of its report.

The man said he was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and a “Back the Blue” protective mask when a man and woman approached him.

The woman began the confrontation, he said.

“She looked at me and she goes, ‘We just don’t like people like you.’ Just kind of got shocked a little bit and said, ‘Well, that breaks my heart,’ and no more sooner out of my mouth, I get hit on the left side of my head. “

TRENDING: Watch: GOP Candidate Klacik Gets Kicked Off of 'The View' for Calling Out Behar's Blackface Scandal

He said the man did not leave it there.

“Then somehow he got me in a headlock and started pounding me on top of my head … I got blood all over the place and I’m trying to figure, you know, where’s my hat, where’s my package?” he said.

An ambulance was called for the man, who was treated for cuts on top of his head and later released. Three days later, when he spoke to the local TV station, he complained of headaches from the incident.

The man who hit the veteran left the post office after the incident, but officers who responded were able to later arrest him, Red Bluff police said, according to KRCR.

Daniel Gomez-Martinez, 26, was charged with battery and elder abuse.

RELATED: Suspect Arrested After 84-Year-Old Trump Supporter Beaten in Savage Daylight Attack

This latest attack on a Trump supporter made many on Twitter express their anger.

The veteran said he should not have been taken by surprise.

“I just feel kind of bad, seven years in the military, Vietnam veteran and 30 plus years in law enforcement and you’re always taught situational awareness. And this guy came out of … I never saw it coming,” he said.

Above all, he said, he was stunned by the hatred and intolerance that sparked the confrontation.

“I was so shocked for the hate that people have, you know. I don’t hate them. I never met them. I just can’t believe they would do something like that,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Man Arrested in Brutal Attack on 77-Year-Old Veteran Wearing a MAGA Hat
Jill Biden's First Husband: I Was Betrayed by the Bidens and I'm Backing Trump
Senate Committees Release Report on Hunter Biden's Ukraine Dealings: 'Problematic'
Tim Tebow Teams with Trump Administration To Fight Human Trafficking
Senate Judiciary Chairman Reveals Whether Trump SCOTUS Pick Will Get Confirmed
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×