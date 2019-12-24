Illegal Immigrant Arrested in Deadly Hit-and-Run Accident Had Already Been Deported Six Times

The man arrested for a deadly hit-and-run accident in Colorado is not only living in the United States illegally but has been deported six times in the past two decades.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has revealed that Juan Sanchez — a Mexican national who was recently charged with fleeing the scene of a fatal car accident — is an illegal alien and a repeat violator of U.S. immigration law, according to local reports.

The victim’s family members say she was just days away from her 52nd birthday.

Annette Conquering Bear, who was running an errand at a nearby Walgreens in the Denver area, was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing an intersection on Dec. 17.

The SUV that hit her never stopped, according to a statement from the Denver Police Department.

TRENDING: Gold Star Mom Teaches Kaepernick a Lesson on Sacrifice: 'My Son Died for $14,000 a Year'

A witness was able to flag down a nearby ambulance, but Conquering Bear was pronounced dead at the scene.

Juan Sanchez, 39, has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a Denver woman. https://t.co/wBlFPlBb1x — Denver Patch (@DenverPatch) December 23, 2019

Law enforcement was able to locate the vehicle — a white GMC Sierra crew cab truck — later that night.

Do you think more should be done to ensure deported illegal immigrants don't return to the U.S.? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (830 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The owner of the vehicle told police that he lent the car to a man named “Juan,” which eventually led them to the apprehension of Juan Sanchez.

He was formally charged with vehicular homicide and fleeing the scene of the accident, and his bond was set at $500,000.

ICE has since revealed that Sanchez touts a lengthy history of border violations.

The 39-year-old Mexican national has been deported a total of six times: once in 2012, three times in 2008 and twice in 2002.

As Sanchez’s case moves forward, questions remain over how his immigration status will affect cooperation between federal authorities and local law enforcement.

RELATED: Border Patrol Agents Find Over 70 Illegal Immigrants Inside a Single Tractor-Trailer

Colorado’s state government, controlled by the Democratic Party, has become increasingly hostile toward ICE and any sort of immigration enforcement. This hostility culminated in May when Gov. Jared Polis signed into law House Bill 1124, which largely prohibits local law enforcement from helping ICE apprehend or locate illegal aliens in the state.

ICE has lodged a detainer request for Sanchez should he be able to make bond, but it’s not clear if the request will be honored.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to the city and county of Denver and asked if they plan to ignore the ICE detainer but has not yet received an answer.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.