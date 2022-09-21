Parler Share
News

Man Arrested After Defacing Washington Monument with Bizarre Message That Will Require Lengthy Removal Process

 By Jack Davis  September 21, 2022 at 8:05am
Parler Share

One person has been arrested after the Washington Monument was vandalized Tuesday night.

The base of the iconic monument was splashed with red paint, according to images of the vandalism posted on Twitter.

The arrest took place around 8 p.m. Tuesday. No motive has been given.

The images showed one splash of paint along with the words “Have u been f***** by this” accompanied by an arrow pointing upwards. The rest of the red-painted text said, “Gov says tough s***.”

Trending:
Don Lemon Has Audacity to Suggest to Royal Analyst the Monarchy Should Pay Reparations, Immediately Regrets It

Mike Litterst, a spokesman for the National Park Service, said cleanup could take two to three weeks, according to WTOP.

Litterst said that marble, being porous, could have absorbed some of the paint, which would mean multiple treatments are required to get rid of all traces of the red.

Have you seen the Washington Monument in person?

Cleanup efforts had already begun Wednesday, according to the National Park Service.

The park police noted that the area around the base of the monument will be temporarily closed.

Related:
Whistleblower Claims FBI Diverting Resources from Child Trafficking Cases to Investigate Jan. 6 - Jim Jordan

The person arrested will face trespassing, tampering and vandalism charges, according to WTTG.

As of Wednesday morning, the name of the person arrested had not been released.


“Anytime anyone vandalizes or defaces one of our memorials — disheartening is the immediate word that comes to mind,” Litterst said, WTTG reported.

“We’re fortunate to have a crew on staff that can take care of that and look forward to getting the monument back to its normal appearance very quickly.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Man Arrested After Defacing Washington Monument with Bizarre Message That Will Require Lengthy Removal Process
House Oversight Democrats Just Voted 'to Shield Biden Family from Accountability', Republicans Allege
Tim Allen Goes Viral with Savage One-Liner About Biden's '60 Minutes' Appearance
Mother Sent Chilling Last Text to Daughter, Then Her Body Was Found Naked and Burned
Americans 'Don't Like Being Treated Like a Moron'- Sen. Kennedy Rakes Biden Over the Coals for Lying About the Border
See more...

Conversation