Man Arrested Immediately After Charlie Kirk Assassination Was Trying to Help the Shooter: Prosecutors

 By Jack Davis  September 16, 2025 at 5:51am
The first man arrested after conservative icon Charlie Kirk was shot dead last week has now been locked up on charges.

George Zinn, 71, was taken away from Utah Valley University by police immediately after Kirk was gunned down, but officials later said he had no connection to the crime.

Zinn was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of justice, according to KTVX-TV.

Zinn was admitted to a hospital on the day of the shooting. He was released Monday and locked up in Utah County Jail on suspicion of obstruction of justice in a capital first-degree felony case. The charge is a second-degree felony.

In an affidavit, Utah Valley University Police Detective Michael Dutson said Zinn approached him after Kirk was shot, according to KSL-TV.

“[Zinn] immediately started yelling at me, ‘I shot him, now shoot me,’” Dutson wrote in the document.

“I could see both of his hands and could not see a weapon,” he said.

When asked where the gun was, he replied, “I am not going to tell you,” according to KTVX.

Dutson said that after being taken to the Utah Valley University police offices, Zinn asked for an attorney and said “he did not shoot the individual,” saying that he “did it to draw attention from the real shooter.”

Zinn later told officers he “was glad he said he shot the individual so the real suspect could get away,” the affidavit said. “He also stated to officers that he wanted to be a martyr for the person who was shot.”

Zinn has a history of criminal charges and convictions. In 2013, he was convicted of making a terroristic threat at the Salt Lake City Marathon.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said Zinn’s criminal history dates back to the 1980s, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

“He’s a person who can be odd, and has those kinds of sometimes odd behavior challenges,” Gill said, “but by and large, he’s more of a gadfly than anything else.”

Gill said Zinn is often arrested on suspicion of trespassing. He said Zinn would “give me a hard time for being a Dem.”

“Almost every political event you can think of, there was always George somewhere in the background, listening,” Gill said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
