Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Convicted Pedophile He Found Registered Online, Told Cops the Stabbing Was 'Fun'

Police arrested 29-year-old Varun Suresh after he allegedly stabbed a convicted pedophile to death in Fremont, California.

Following his Sept. 18 arrest, Suresh was booked on charges of murder, residential burglary, and armed individual causing great bodily injury, according to a Fremont Police Department news release.

Suresh reportedly told police that he felt no remorse for allegedly killing David Brimmer, 71, describing the experience as being “honestly really fun.”

UPDATE: “Sounded like 2 ppl were attacking each other. (Caller) says that they were about to die.” I’ve learned Varun Suresh,29,held by @FremontPD on suspicion of murder in deadly stabbing on Upper Vintners Cir,busted by dept in ‘21 false bomb threat,has prior @walnutcreekpd case pic.twitter.com/RplL0uTOK8 — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) September 19, 2025

It was around 11:57 a.m. when police responded to a call about a violent altercation at a residence.

Upon arrival, they found Brimmer on the ground, unresponsive and bloody with stab wounds.

They also found Suresh standing outside the residence.

Police learned that Suresh had targeted Brimmer, who in 1995 was convicted of child sex crimes for which he had served nine years in prison, according to KTVU-TV in Oakland, California.

Suresh hatched a plan to identify and finally confront Brimmer at his own home.

He had never met him before finding his address on the California Megan’s Law Website, which is a sex offender registry.

Armed with a knife, he made his way over to Brimmer’s home, but allegedly wanted to ensure he caught him off guard.

So he allegedly posed as a “CPA going door-to-door looking for new clients,” authorities said, according to KTVU.

His disguise even included a bag, a notebook, and a cup of coffee.

“Suresh thought [Brimmer] may be ‘monitoring’ his residential street ‘thinking someone was going to kill him,’” court documents read. “So, Suresh used the same ruse at [Brimmer’s] neighbors’ houses prior to going to the victim’s address. This… would make Suresh appear legitimate.”

After arriving at Brimmer’s home and recognizing him from his photo, the two chatted momentarily.

They shook hands, and when Brimmer gave his name, Suresh dropped his items and allegedly tried shoving him into the house.

Brimmer fled down the street to a neighbor’s home, making his way inside as Suresh followed behind.

Suresh caught him in the kitchen, where he allegedly stabbed him in the neck.

As blood spilled from the wound, Suresh allegedly said, “It’s over, you have to repent.”

When the homeowner told them to get out, Brimmer fled outside and collapsed.

Suresh then allegedly stabbed him repeatedly in the throat, finally cutting it as Brimmer tried getting away.

“I just wanted to make sure it was done,” Suresh told police.

He later told investigators that he had no intention of getting away with what he did, but viewed his behavior as acceptable.

“I’m hoping that because [the victim is] a pedophile… like, everyone hates pedophiles… so like, it should be cool. It should be cool,” he allegedly said, according to court documents.

On Monday he was charged with murder.

His court date hasn’t been scheduled yet, according to KTVU.

Although police suspect this was an isolated incident for Suresh, they did find screenshots on his phone of other offenders listed on the Megan’s Law website.

