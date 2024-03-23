Man Arrested Near Site of Fatal Train Crash with Gruesome Item in His Hands
A man in California was arrested after being found with a gruesome piece of evidence he reportedly took from the scene of a deadly train collision.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Amtrak Station in the 700 block of G Street in Wasco, California, at around 8 a.m. Friday, after a pedestrian was hit by a train there.
The sheriffs were called in by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad police after the pedestrian was struck and killed, according to KBAK-TV.
While all of that is certainly shocking enough, officers were also called when a man was seen walking away from the scene of the accident carrying what appeared to be one of the victim’s legs.
The man was recorded on video by a bystander and posted to social media, according to KGET-TV.
A horrifying video circulating on social media Friday appeared to show a man carrying a severed body part of someone killed by a train in Wasco. https://t.co/Pngla84ua0 pic.twitter.com/E1qLWQcBgb
— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) March 22, 2024
The video circulated on X for several hours before administrators of the social media site deleted it due to its graphic nature.
The video showed the man seemingly unconcerned as bystanders took video of him and police officers chased after him.
At one point in the video, the man was even seen holding up the leg and waving it at the person taking video of his actions.
The video showed him sniffing at the severed limb, and casually swinging it around as he walked nonchalantly down the sidewalk away from the scene of the deadly train accident, the New York Post reported.
Officials later identified the gruesome ghoul as Resendo Tellez, 27.
Tellez was reportedly arrested at around noon, about four hours after the train accident, The Sun reported.
View this post on Instagram
Tellez was reportedly arrested on multiple outstanding warrants and was additionally charged with taking evidence from the scene of the collision.
According to KERO-TV, Tellez was booked on misdemeanor charges of removing human body parts from an area that is not a cemetery without law enforcement approval.
The BNSF railroad is still investigating the accident that resulted in the pedestrian’s death. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the incident.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.