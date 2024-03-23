A man in California was arrested after being found with a gruesome piece of evidence he reportedly took from the scene of a deadly train collision.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Amtrak Station in the 700 block of G Street in Wasco, California, at around 8 a.m. Friday, after a pedestrian was hit by a train there.

The sheriffs were called in by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad police after the pedestrian was struck and killed, according to KBAK-TV.

While all of that is certainly shocking enough, officers were also called when a man was seen walking away from the scene of the accident carrying what appeared to be one of the victim’s legs.

The man was recorded on video by a bystander and posted to social media, according to KGET-TV.

A horrifying video circulating on social media Friday appeared to show a man carrying a severed body part of someone killed by a train in Wasco. https://t.co/Pngla84ua0 pic.twitter.com/E1qLWQcBgb — KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) March 22, 2024

The video circulated on X for several hours before administrators of the social media site deleted it due to its graphic nature.

The video showed the man seemingly unconcerned as bystanders took video of him and police officers chased after him.

Should this suspect face harsh punishment? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (291 Votes) No: 5% (15 Votes)

At one point in the video, the man was even seen holding up the leg and waving it at the person taking video of his actions.

The video showed him sniffing at the severed limb, and casually swinging it around as he walked nonchalantly down the sidewalk away from the scene of the deadly train accident, the New York Post reported.

Officials later identified the gruesome ghoul as Resendo Tellez, 27.

Tellez was reportedly arrested at around noon, about four hours after the train accident, The Sun reported.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 23ABC Bakersfield (@23abcnews)

Tellez was reportedly arrested on multiple outstanding warrants and was additionally charged with taking evidence from the scene of the collision.

According to KERO-TV, Tellez was booked on misdemeanor charges of removing human body parts from an area that is not a cemetery without law enforcement approval.

The BNSF railroad is still investigating the accident that resulted in the pedestrian’s death. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the incident.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.