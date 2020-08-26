A man who is accused of firing a gun at President Donald Trump supporters in South Carolina on Monday has been arrested.

The incident occurred around 6:50 p.m. when a group from a local organization for women were holding signs showing support for the Republican president while standing on a bridge over Interstate 77 in Fort Mill, WBTV-TV reported.

The people gathered told the police that three men drove by their group multiple times “making derogatory remarks and yelling obscenities at them.”

“The victims also stated that, as the vehicle turned from Sutton Road on to the ramp to northbound I-77, the driver of the vehicle continued yelling and then extended his arm through the window, while holding what appeared to be a handgun,” the Fort Mill Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

That’s when the group heard several gunshots fired as the vehicle proceeded northbound.

“All of a sudden, you know, bang bang bang bang bang bang bang,” Matthew Ostrowski, one of the people on the bridge, told WBTV.

A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper observed the activity and pursued the vehicle on I-77.

The officer found the vehicle used in the incident abandoned but saw another vehicle trying to leave the area and identified the suspects.

“Upon further investigation, and the recovery of evidentiary material, two of the male suspects were released without charges,” police wrote.

The driver, Marquise Damarius Asomani, 23, was taken into custody and is charged with six counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and one count each of unlawful carrying of a pistol, pointing and presenting firearms at a person and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

“It was ridiculous. There were kids everywhere,” Ostrowski told WBTV.

“They drove by really slow and saw everybody, so they knew exactly who was there.”

Asomani’s bond was set at $75,000 and he was taken into custody at the York County Detention Center.

“I think it’s sad, honestly, that we’re showing support for the president and you have to be nervous about somebody coming and doing this,” Lindsey Portugal, who was part of the rally organizing group, told WBTV. “I mean, that’s just discouraging.”

Ostrowski said that the incident motivates him to continue to show his support for Trump.

“If anything, this energizes me more and after this incident,” he said. “It’s done the same for many many people.”

