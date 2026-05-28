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Erika Kirk discusses the newly released book "Stop, In The Name of God: Why Honoring The Sabbath Will Transform Your Life" on "Hannity" at Fox News Channel Studios on Dec. 8, 2025, in New York City.
Erika Kirk discusses the newly released book "Stop, In The Name of God: Why Honoring The Sabbath Will Transform Your Life" on "Hannity" at Fox News Channel Studios on Dec. 8, 2025, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

Man Arrested for Threat Against Erika Kirk and 'Every Christian Nationalist'

 By Michael Schwarz  May 28, 2026 at 1:00pm
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Erika Kirk, Turning Point USA CEO and widow of Charlie Kirk, has experienced her share of violence, real or threatened.

According to KSAT-TV in San Antonio, authorities have arrested 26-year-old Jacob Wenske and charged him with two felony counts of making a terroristic threat causing public fear.

In an April social media post, Wenske allegedly threatened to kill Kirk and “every Christian nationalist” who attended her event.

The event in question, Turning Point USA’s three-day Women’s Leadership Summit, will take place June 5-7 at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter on the River Walk.

Wenske allegedly targeted the event.

“I know exactly where to bomb,” he said in a social media post, per his arrest warrant. Then, in a separate post, he added that he “can’t wait to be the valet for her escort.”

Meanwhile, the warrant alleged that Wenske issued a threat from an email account registered to him.

“Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!! America will live on without those scum on this earth. Every Christian nationalist shall perish in the bombing that will take place at every single Turning Point rally and event,” the suspect wrote.

Thursday on the social media platform X, Turning Point USA responded to the arrest.

“Turning Point USA takes all threats seriously and we work closely with law enforcement at all levels to respond to and resolve any threats. We are grateful to the San Antonio Police Department and the FBI for their rapid response and arrest of the individual making these threats,” the organization wrote.

Then, the organization insisted that the show will go on.

“The safety of our attendees, speakers, and staff is always our top priority. All TPUSA events include enhanced, multi-layered security measures that are enforced by both private security and local police. We refuse to let threats silence us. We look forward to a successful and inspiring gathering June 5–7 in San Antonio for 2,500+ ladies attending the Women’s Leadership Summit!” the post concluded.

Related:
Female Accused Would-Be Trump Assassin Walks Free Days After Third Assassination Attempt

Kirk, of course, has dealt with death threats very recently.

Last month, for instance, Kirk was present at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner when a gunman tried to assassinate President Donald Trump.

Likewise, earlier in April, citing security concerns, she pulled out of a scheduled event with Vice President J.D. Vance. The vice president then went ahead with the event at the University of Georgia.

A lone gunman, Tyler Robinson, stands accused of assassinating Kirk’s husband, Charlie Kirk, on Sept. 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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