Man Boasts About Plan to Knock Out Donkey, but 'Pepper' Turns the Tables

A man with brutish plans for a donkey suffered some quick justice after falling into the animal’s enclosure, according to a viral video.

The incident, which took place in California, according to the U.K. Daily Mail, appears to have been an alcohol-fueled mishap — at least judging by the presence of beer in the video.

While a group of young men laughs and tries to feed beer to “Pepper” the donkey, one man speaks up about his plan to savage the creature.

“I’m about to hop into this cage with this f—ing donkey,” the man boasts.

“I’m telling you dude, I’ll f—ing knock this motherf—er out.”

As his friends encourage him, the man nears the pen.

After climbing up the side of the donkey’s corral, his plan falls apart as the man slips into the animal’s pen.

The tables instantly turn as Pepper launches into an assault, braying loudly and biting the would-be attacker.

Video footage shows the entire encounter, and it particularly highlights Pepper’s unwillingness to be harassed.

WARNING: The following video contains profane language that some viewers could find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.

After he’s pinned down by the donkey, the man’s friends are forced to come to his rescue.

Although donkeys seem like an innocent herbivores, they’re not animals to be pushed around.

Many farmers choose donkeys as a guard animal for their protectiveness and refusal to back down when confronted.

Their loud warning brays and aggressive behavior toward intruders are another reason many people in rural areas keep them.

Human deaths from these creatures are extremely rare, but the animals do have the ability to kill people.

More commonly, donkeys are seen protecting flocks and pastures from coyotes.

The men aggravating Pepper are lucky they escaped with only seemingly minor bites and bruises. One kick or bite in just the right place could have easily been a fatal wound.

Of course, we’d never celebrate somebody getting injured no matter how bad of a decision put them in the circumstance.

However, if you’re going to fight an innocent animal, don’t play the victim when the animal fights back.

