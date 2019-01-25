Man Booted from School Board Meeting for Naming Teacher Who Called Covington Boys ‘Hitler Youth’

A man was escorted out of a Colorado school board meeting Thursday for naming a teacher who called the wrong Covington Catholic boy part of the “Hitler Youth” on a now-deleted Twitter account.

Mountain Ridge Middle School seventh-grade history teacher Michelle Grissom allegedly named and posted a picture of Covington Catholic student Jay Jackson as one of the boys wearing Make America Great Again hats in Washington, D.C.

Jackson was not in Washington with his peers, who were confronted by American Indian activist Nathan Phillips.

A man at the DougCo school board meeting tonight was escorted out by an officer after he brought up tweets attributed to a district history teacher – tweets that referenced the Covington Catholic incident in DC and called a student “Hitler Youth.” pic.twitter.com/uZPtaLEKSg — Next with Kyle Clark (@nexton9news) January 25, 2019

TRENDING: California Lawmaker Switches from Republican to Democrat Mid-Term

“I can’t imagine what drove a teacher to make comments online that were hateful and bigoted, slanderous and vilifying,” parent Aaron Johnson said Thursday. “Now we’re all left picking up the pieces she broke.”

Johnson elaborated to The Daily Caller News Foundation over the phone that Grissom’s actions makes the entire school community look bad.

John Jackson, the father, asked Grissom several times to take down the tweet relating his son to “Hitler Youth.”

The post was taken down only after John Jackson contacted the Douglas County Schools.

Do you think this parent should have been kicked out? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Johnson was asked to leave after mentioning Grissom by name, according to the video.

“We’ve been very explicit about no names being mentioned in our board meetings, so at this point you are out of order and would ask that you would cease your comment, given that you have violated the expectation that no names be mentioned in a slanderous way,” board member David Ray said.

The district’s board meeting policy, obtained by The DCNF from Douglas County Schools public information officer Paula Hans, asks speakers to “refrain from using individual names in an offensive matter.”

Johnson said the intention of going to the podium was to have the district reassess their social media policy.

He said he was not aware of the school board policy on names and believes it is implemented selectively.

RELATED: Explosive Documentary Details New Sex Abuse Claims Against Michael Jackson

A woman who had school officials’ names on a sign was cautioned by Ray about using names at the Jan. 8 board meeting, but was not kicked out.

I pulled up video of the last board meeting. Where this woman waved signs criticizing specific people. She was reminded of the rule but permitted to stay. She then turned and lit into someone in the audience by name (apparently a staff member). She was allowed to finish. pic.twitter.com/ITLej6lXNi — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) January 25, 2019

“I, and many other residents have been denied our request to speak during the public comment period prior to tonight’s Board meeting,” Ted Harvey, a former Republican State Senator for Colorado, said to TheDCNF prior to Thursday’s meeting. “As a taxpaying citizen of Douglas County, I find this denial by David Ray, the President of the School Board, rather offensive.”

Grissom was put on administrative leave as the district investigates. She also resigned as an executive board member for Douglas County Federation teacher union, according to 9News.

Ray and Douglas County Schools did not immediately respond to TheDCNF’s latest request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.