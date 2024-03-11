A U.S. Customs and Border enforcement sniper dropped an armed Mexican national dead last week from an impressive 275 yards away after that person pointed a loaded handgun at another person along the border, the agency said.

In a lengthy news release, CPB described how the marksman took careful aim, acquired the target and fatally shot a man who very well might have killed another person while they and others were illegally on U.S. soil near San Diego, California.

The report actually leads to an important question: Why doesn’t the Department of Homeland Security use such highly-trained agents to shut down the border amid the ongoing three-year invasion?

We aren’t likely to get a straight answer to that question, but we can take a moment to marvel at how well the men and women of CBP do their jobs when they are allowed to.

According to the agency, it dispatched a sniper team to the Puebla Tree area of the Otay Mountains, which is a remote area far from a legal border entry area, on March 3.

“[U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit] was actively monitoring this area — where there is a paved road winding through the mountains – because of recent reports of armed robberies and assaults targeting groups of migrants crossing into the United States,” CBS said in a statement.

The agency added, “A small group of BORTAC agents was concealed approximately 70 yards north of the border along a ravine near the paved road. Additional BORTAC agents, including a precision marksman, were positioned on high ground approximately 275 yards away, providing overwatch of the area.”

According to the news release, it didn’t take long for its trained marksman to see trouble and to potentially save a life with a well-placed shot.

CPB said that the shooting occurred during what appeared to be a robbery and that the perpetrator never saw his fate coming.

“Based on witness interviews conducted by investigators, a group of migrants was walking on the paved road in the early morning hours when they were approached by four individuals, at least one of whom was armed with a handgun.

“According to the witnesses, the armed individual demanded money from the group, racked his pistol to chamber a round, and pointed the weapon at one of the migrants. Then the migrants heard a single gunshot and observed the armed individual fall to the ground. The migrants informed investigators they did not know from where the gunshot was fired.”

Witnesses near where the man dropped to the ground offered a similar recounting of the event as its BORTAC agents.

CPB said, “They observed the armed individual threaten the migrants, chamber a round, and point a gun at one of the migrants — at which time the BORTAC precision marksman fired one round, striking the armed individual. No other injuries were reported.”

A radio transmission went out at 6:59 a.m. local time to alert other CPB agents that a shot had been fired, and paramedics made their way to the scene.

Those first responders tried to save the armed man but were not successful, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital in La Mesa, California, at 8:14 a.m.

The man was identified only as a 32-year-old male from Mexico. The people who entered along with him, who could have potentially been victims of violent crime, were each apprehended by CPB agents.

The agency said a number of others who were with the deceased man scattered back across the border into Mexico and speculated they were also armed.

The shooting death by the CBP sniper is currently under routine investigation by the agency in collaboration with the FBI and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

But these are the kinds of people who are entering the country — people who manage to make it only feet into the U.S. before they are already committing crimes.

Luckily, and thanks to a well-trained American sniper, the individual who held a handgun to the head of another person will not have the opportunity to do the same thing in a community near you.

Perhaps those who joined him will also think twice about entering U.S. territory.

While the White House has made it abundantly clear it has zero interest in a secure or safe border, it’s always nice to have a reminder that capable people are working to protect our sovereign country.

If their hands weren’t tied, CPB agents would almost certainly have sealed off the border long ago.

