Man Bound to Wheelchair by Debilitating Disease Found a Way to Propose on One Knee, and She Said Yes

A Georgia man wouldn’t let a debilitating illness stop him from honoring tradition.

Cody Guinn, 38, has multiple sclerosis and uses a power wheelchair for mobility, People magazine reported.

But when it came time to propose to his girlfriend, he refused to let his condition stand in the way.

Guinn was “determined” to ask Maisy Kucera, 24, for her hand in marriage on one knee.

“I was overwhelmed with extreme joy and utter shock,” Kucera told People.

The proposal came on June 19 at Guinn’s physical therapy appointment, where he was able to lower himself onto one knee.

Kucera admitted she was so overcome that she didn’t immediately realize the therapy setting allowed him a chance to kneel fully in front of her.

“Cody felt a sense of accomplishment as he was able to overcome his intense spasms and body limitations,” she said. “In his words, he was ‘determined.’”

His physical therapist, Greg, helped him prepare for the moment. Guinn said the effort was about more than romance.

“I was raised with traditional values and morals, which I still respect,” he told People.

He added, “I think it’s important for younger generations to see that play out. I also believe it’s a sign of respect toward the woman you love.”

The couple shared the proposal video on TikTok. The clip quickly went viral, with more than 1.2 million views and 220,000 likes.

In her caption, Kucera wrote: “It was hard on his body but he said ‘it was so worth it.’”

Guinn’s battle with MS began in 2015, when symptoms such as muscle weakness and trouble walking first appeared.

According to the Mayo Clinic, MS is a disease that damages the protective covering of nerves, leading to numbness, weakness, vision problems, and, for many, the loss of mobility.

Guinn’s condition worsened after a 2023 car accident, forcing him into a wheelchair.

Kucera and Guinn met when she coached cheerleading for his daughter.

Conversations soon grew “more flirtatious,” and a relationship bloomed.

“He asked me to go on a walk/roll,” Kucera recalled. “The rest is history, and now there isn’t a day we don’t want to spend every moment together.”

For Guinn, bending to one knee was about more than a proposal.

It was a way to live out the values he believes still matter — respect, tradition, and love.

