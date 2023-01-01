Parler Share
News

Man Breaks Through Back Window of Police Station, Makes Chilling Confession

 By Jack Davis  January 1, 2023 at 11:45am
A Colorado man was arrested last month after allegedly trying to break into a police station.

According to a Colorado Springs Police Department probable cause affidavit, Carlos Alberto Trejo, 36, had a confession to make.

“I just woke up and shot my friend in the chest … I shot him with an arrow,” the affidavit quoted him as saying after police had arrested him.

The affidavit said the claim was received with some doubt because two days before the Dec. 18 incident Trejo had an interaction with police concerning the use of acid and cocaine, leading police to believe he was hallucinating.

However, police responded and found a body at the address Trejo gave them. They also found a compound archery bow. The victim was Martin Rodarte, 37.

Police said Rodarte had moved in with Trejo in early December after Trejo’s girlfriend moved out of the apartment after a fight between the two.

Trejo entered the police station by breaking a window after entering a secure parking lot behind the station at about 1:23 a.m.

Trejo had tried to gain entrance to the police station by pulling a fire alarm, the affidavit said.

He told police he was turning himself in after killing his roommate, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit noted that shortly before 7 p.m. on the 16th, Trejo had phoned police concerning an unspecified situation at his apartment, but did not provide details.

Later that night, police were called to a bar concerning Trejo, and they took him to a hospital for treatment of a possible acid overdose.

Trejo was charged with second-degree murder, according to KKTV-TV.

Trejo is being held in jail on $500,000 bond.

He is due in El Paso County Court on Jan. 25, 2023, according to KXRM-TV.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
