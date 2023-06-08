A clout-chasing transgender activist shed crocodile tears after being featured for a nanosecond in an ad for former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Social media “influencer” James Rose — who says he’s “genderfluid” — poured on the histrionics in a TikTok video last week while attacking Trump for rebuking the left’s fetishization of gender dysphoria.

“I saw it, and I kinda fell apart,” Rose whined on the Chinese-owned social media platform. “And I didn’t want to tell you that because I didn’t want to, like, look weak. And it’s like, ‘Oh my God, that’s so stupid, I cry on the internet all the time, why is today different?’

“Well, it is different, because it’s personal. And it’s also different because I feel fear for the safety of our community.”

He continued, “I felt shame about being public about my transition, you know, being bubbly and fun and loving life. And I thought, ‘Oh, maybe if I were just different, then maybe I wouldn’t have, like, failed my community in this way.”

Rose then pretentiously referred to himself in the third person, claiming he’s terrified about the upcoming election season.

“This presidential campaign is going to be — I’m just predicting it’s going to be horrible,” he whined. “Not only for James personally … but for trans people, and we are going to have to hold each other in community tighter than ever.”

“We are beautiful. We are wonderful. And we are part of the fabric of society that makes life worth living. … No matter how hard they attack us, I will love us twice as hard,” Rose said.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

In Trump’s May 15 campaign ad, the 45th president excoriated the “global elitists who send your kids to war, who tell you a woman is a man and a man is a woman.”

The video spotlighted an “ALL GENDER BATHROOMS” sign accompanied by a brief clip of transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, best known for leading a disastrous promotion for Bud Light beer.

The clip showed Mulvaney filming a pro-transgender video message with Rose, who’s obscure compared with Mulvaney.

In true clout-chasing fashion, Rose’s May 28 post made Trump’s campaign ad all about himself, even though its main message is that Democrats’ toxic policies are destroying the nation.







In a subsequent video addressed to Trump on May 30, Rose thanked the former president for making him famous, saying — to his delight — he has been barraged with date requests from other men.

“I did want to personally thank you for the fact that my phone is blowing with all of these hot gay men,” he gushed.

“Like literally, this guy who blocked me on Grindr … was like, ‘Hey, like, you’re a hero to me … would love to see you when you get back.'”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Rose thanked Trump once again, saying if it hadn’t been for his campaign ad, “I might not be able to get my d*** wet when I go back to New York, so I do have to thank you.”

These vulgar comments tell you all you need to know about the left’s warped fetishization of transgender ideology.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.