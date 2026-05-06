Man Charged for Allegedly Shooting at Secret Service Agents on JD Vance Motorcade Route

A Texas man has been charged after shots were fired at Secret Service agents Monday while the motorcade of Vice President J.D. Vance was passing through an area near the Washington Monument.

A teenage bystander was wounded in the incident.

Michael Marx, 45, of Midland, Texas, was charged with assaulting federal officers with a dangerous weapon, using and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said in a Department of Justice news release.

“We will prove this defendant carried an illegal firearm into the heart of Washington, D.C., opened fire at Secret Service officers near a crowded intersection, and shot an innocent bystander who was simply crossing the street with his family,” Pirro said.

“My office will pursue the most serious charges available against anyone who brings gun violence to our streets, particularly when that violence unfolds steps from the seat of our government and the path of the Vice President of the United States,” she said.

Texas Man Charged in Shooting at Secret Service Agent Near the Washington Monument on the National Mall “We will prove this defendant carried an illegal firearm into the heart of Washington, D.C., opened fire at Secret Service officers near a crowded intersection, and shot an… pic.twitter.com/r8xl8z6LfR — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) May 6, 2026

An affidavit filed by a Secret Service agent said a plainclothes agent spotted Marx walking along the sidewalk and believed he was “appearing to conceal a firearm on the right side of his body.”

The affidavit noted that Vance’s motorcade happened to be passing through an intersection as the incident unfolded and that Marx appeared to be walking along the route the motorcade would take.

Uniformed officers met Marx at a crosswalk, where he had mingled with a group of pedestrians.

The affidavit said that when he was approached, Marx “reached into his waistband and produced a firearm while running across the street.”

After crossing the street, Marx “turned and fired his firearm in the direction of one of the officers while [Victim 1], a civilian witness, was behind the officer.”

The teenager standing behind the officer was wounded in the leg during the exchange of gunfire.

Officers returned fire, hitting Marx in the hand, left arm, and upper abdomen.

Marx had a Texas driver’s license on him. The release said he was known by aliases that included Patrick Michael and Michael Zavici.

Marx was transported to George Washington University Hospital. While en route, the release said he told officers, “F*** the White House” and “Kill me, kill me, kill me.”

A loaded Sig Sauer P365 9 mm handgun was recovered. The release said Marx does not have a license to carry a gun in the District of Columbia.

NEW DETAILS: Two law enforcement officials identified the suspect as 45-year-old Michael Marx, who holds a Texas driver’s license. He remained hospitalized Tuesday with multiple gunshot wounds, including to his back and leg. https://t.co/RA3KP4XQZh pic.twitter.com/R0bJWdmRN4 — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) May 5, 2026



The male teenager suffered “a superficial wound that was described as a grazing injury from the ricochet of a bullet,” according to KABB-TV.

He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the station reported.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.