Man Charged After Allegedly Trying to Open Plane Door Mid-Flight, Yelling 'We're All Going to Die'

A man has been charged after a terrifying incident aboard an Alaska Airlines flight that left passengers and crew fearing for their safety.

The incident happened last week on Alaska Airlines Flight 87, which was traveling from Deadhorse, Alaska, to Anchorage.

According to a report from the New York Post, a passenger named Kassian William Fredericks allegedly rushed to the back of the plane and tried to open a cabin door while the aircraft was in the air.

Court documents said another passenger had just returned from the restroom and saw Fredericks aggressively pulling on the rear cabin door.

That passenger immediately stepped in and grabbed Fredericks after noticing the door handle had already been lifted upward.

Two other male passengers quickly joined in to help restrain him and force him back into his seat.

During the struggle, Fredericks allegedly repeatedly asked to call his mother and asked to smoke a cigarette.

Before the door incident, another passenger reported hearing Fredericks yell, “Stop the plane,” while turning his head toward the back of the aircraft.

People magazine reported that Fredericks made several disturbing statements during the flight.

Witnesses said he claimed invisible people were trying to take over the plane.

At one point, a passenger saw Fredericks swallow a pill and drink Gatorade, believing it might calm him down.

Instead, witnesses said his behavior became more erratic after taking the pill.

According to People, the pilot was alerted after a cockpit warning indicated the rear cabin door had been disturbed.

Authorities noted that while it is nearly impossible to open a plane door mid-flight because of air pressure, tampering with the mechanism could cause an emergency slide to deploy inside the cabin.

The pilot contacted ground officials, and the FBI was notified while the plane continued toward Anchorage.

After landing, Fredericks was escorted off the plane by law enforcement and appeared calmer.

At a hospital, a police officer overheard Fredericks telling doctors he had been drinking heavily for several days and was seeing and hearing things.

Fredericks was charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Alaska Airlines confirmed that Fredericks has been banned from flying with the airline.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.