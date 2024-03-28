Man Charged in Connection with NYPD Officer's Death Gets an Earful from New Yorkers During Perp Walk

A man arrested in connection with Monday’s killing of a New York City police officer was heckled by an impromptu crowd of New Yorkers Wednesday as he was hustled into a police car.

Lindy Jones, 41, has been identified as the driver of a vehicle approached by NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller in his final moments on Monday. Jones faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon and defacing a firearm, according to Fox News.

Guy Rivera, who was wounded in an exchange of fire, has been named as the individual suspected of killing Diller.

Video posted to X showed Wednesday’s brief perp walk.

Career criminal Lindy Jones, who fatally shoț NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller during a traffic stop in NYC, was shouted at as he was escorted by cops. This reception is the kind Joe Biden gets if he appears in public. Biden hasn’t directly acknowledged the loss of Officer Diller. pic.twitter.com/Bgfq30M6i6 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 27, 2024

Shouts such as, “What do you have to say to his family, Lindy?” “Shame on you, young man!” and “There is a baby that is gonna grow up without a father, Lindy!” could be heard during the brief walk.

Diller was shot to death at about 5:45 p.m. Monday after he approached a car in which Rivera and Jones were sitting. Diller was struck by a bullet that went below his protective vest, killing him.

Rivera has 21 previous arrests, including nine felonies, according to WABC-TV. Rivera was released from prison in September 2021 after nearly five years behind bars on a conviction for criminal sale of a controlled substance. It was his second prison stint after serving three years for assault, getting out in 2014.

Fox News reported Jones has 14 previous arrests. At the time of Diller’s killing, he was out on bail for a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Jones had served 10 years in prison after being convicted of attempted murder and robbery charges. He was freed from prison in November 2013.

Former NYPD officer Michael Blangiforti said Diller’s death was a tragedy that lawmakers helped create.

“The inexplicable bail reform that’s in New York, combined with revolving door justice — it simply makes no sense. There’s no common sense behind the decision-making,” he said, according to Fox News.

Blangiforti denigrated a statement from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul that followed Diller’s death.

“That’s a canned statement. Do you think she actually wrote it? Somebody in her staff wrote what you’re supposed to write. I bet if you compared them side by side every time a tragedy happened, they all be identical. Oh, my thoughts and prayers are with the family. He’s a hero and so forth and so on. Yet, you support the laws that allowed this to happen,” he said.

“We don’t want your love and prayers and thoughts. We don’t want it,” he said.

“What we want is for you to write something that these policies that I’ve supported in the past are wrong. And I see that now. I see that they’re wrong and I need to change. I need to change. I need to do a paradigm shift because obviously something’s not working.

“So Governor Hochul, you’re fake. You’re fake. And you’re part of the problem,” he said.

Former President Donald Trump is expected Thursday to attend Diller’s wake, according to the New York Post. “President Trump is moved by the invitation to join NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller’s family and colleagues as they deal with his senseless and tragic death,” Karoline Leavitt, a campaign representative, said Wednesday.

