Man Charged with Felony Theft Identified as 'Gender Fluid' Biden Official

 By Abby Liebing  November 28, 2022 at 11:52am
Sam Brinton, who originally made headlines for being “gender fluid” and receiving a position in the Biden administration at the U.S. Department of Energy, made the news again for being charged with a felony after allegedly stealing luggage at the Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport.

Earlier in the year, Brinton became the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition at the Energy Department, as he announced on Twitter in June.

“It’s official. As of June 19th, I now serve my nation as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy in the Department of Energy,” Brinton tweeted.

“As one of if not the very first openly genderfluid individuals in federal government leadership, I was welcomed with open arms into the Department of Energy all the way up to the Secretary whom I shared the stage with in a Pride month celebration panel just today,” Brinton added in the Twitter thread.

Brinton also has a background as a “non-binary drag queen” and is a transgender activist, notably associated with the Order of Perpetual Indulgence, “a non-profit group who dress up as nuns to raise awareness of sexual intolerance and transphobia,” the Daily Mail reported.

Was Brinton a good hire in the first place?

But, on Sept. 16 there was a complaint at the MSP airport from a female that her bag was missing when she went to pick it up at baggage claim, Alpha News reported.

Law enforcement checked surveillance video which reportedly showed Brinton taking the bag and removing the luggage tag and then returning to the airport two days later with the bag.

Later, surveillance video also reportedly showed Brinton with the bag yet again on Oct. 9 at the Dulles International Airport in Virginia, Alpha News reported.

The woman to whom the bag originally belonged to, claimed that the bag and her belonging in it were worth over $2,000, Alpha News noted.

According to Alpha News’ reporting, the police asked Brinton about the bag and he admitted that he had taken it but that his clothes were in it.

“If I had taken the wrong bag, I am happy to return it, but I don’t have any clothes for another individual. That was my clothes when I opened the bag,” Brinton reportedly told the police.

Alpha News reported that Brinton is scheduled for a hearing on Dec. 19 in Hennepin County, Minnesota.

Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
