Man Charged with Homicide After Slipping Abortion Pills to Girlfriend - Do Officials Realize What They're Admitting?

An Illinois man is facing homicide charges after allegedly slipping abortion pills to his girlfriend without her consent.

WMBD-TV reported that 31-year-old Emerson Evans of the community of Normal appeared Monday in McLean County Circuit Court.

Judge Amy McFarland agreed to prosecutors’ request to detain Evans pending a trial.

Evans faces two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, a felony comparable to first-degree murder.

Emerson Evans pressured his girlfriend to abort — she refused. So he told the police he "made the decision for her." Evans bought abortion pills for $50. Then allegedly drugged his girlfriend without her knowledge or consent. Officers found her crying in a bathroom,… pic.twitter.com/D22tgX2vN2 — Live Action (@LiveAction) August 26, 2025

The charges carry a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison for each count, IPM News reported.

According to the report, police were called to the home Friday for a report of a pregnant woman suffering a medical emergency.

The woman told them she was seven weeks along, but had just told Evans of the pregnancy that day.

Evans had told her that he wanted her to have an abortion.

The woman denied ordering abortion pills and said she did not want to end her pregnancy.

Later in the day, she said she began to feel very sick.

“She experienced medical complications and suffered a miscarriage, resulting in the loss of her pregnancy,” police said, according to the New York Post.

At first, Evans denied doing anything, but police said he later admitted he “made the decision for her.” He said he bought mifepristone “on campus” for $50 with the intent to end the pregnancy.

Mifepristone is an abortion drug that Planned Parenthood pushes online.

He is scheduled to return to court in early September for arraignment.

Should abortion be outlawed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 91% (49 Votes) No: 9% (5 Votes)

Prosecutors are correct to charge him with homicide.

But their actions expose a glaring contradiction in the left’s abortion arguments.

By charging Evans with intentional homicide of an unborn child, they are admitting that unborn children can be murder victims.

That logic is irreconcilable with the left’s rhetoric on abortion.

If the victim had taken the same pills on her own, abortion advocates would have called it “bodily autonomy.”

But because Evans gave her the pills, the state now says it was homicide.

This is flawed logic that insults all those who set out to protect those who cannot protect themselves.

What prosecutors in Illinois have done is admit what the pro-abortion movement denies — that unborn children are human, and that killing them is murder.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.