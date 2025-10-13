Man Charged with Killing His Daughter's Alleged Rapist Launches Campaign for County Sheriff

A year ago, Aaron Spencer of Arkansas made the news after being arrested for the murder of a man accused of raping his 14-year-old daughter.

Now, with his trial scheduled for next year, he is running for sheriff of Lonoke County.

According to court documents, in October 2024, Spencer discovered his daughter missing from her home and drove around until, after a car chase, he caught up with Michael Fosler, 67, who had the girl in his vehicle, according to the Independent.

Foster had been released on bail after being charged with multiple sexual offences. Spencer’s daughter was the alleged victim in those cases.

Spencer is alleged to have shot Foster to death. He then called 911 to report the incident, and claimed that Foster had lunged at him before he shot him.

In a video posted on Facebook, he referenced the incident in announcing he was seeking to become sheriff.

“Many of you know my story. I’m the father who acted to protect his daughter when the system failed,” Spencer said.

“I’m also a husband, combat veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division, a contractor, and a farmer,” he said.

“And through my own fight for justice, I have seen firsthand the failures in law enforcement and in our circuit court,” he said. “And I refuse to stand by while others face these same failures.”

“This campaign isn’t about me; it’s about every parent, every neighbor, every family who deserves to feel safe in their homes and safe in their community,” he said.

“It’s about restoring trust, where neighbors know law enforcement is on their side and families know that they will not be left alone in a moment of need.

“Together, we can build a safer and stronger Lonoke County for every family,” he said.

According to KATV-TV, Spencer has a pre-trial hearing on Dec. 16 with a trial date of Jan. 26.

Lonoke County Sheriff Jeff Staley said he plans to seek re-election, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

In a no-longer-available fundraising post to support her husband, Spencer’s wife, Heather, said their daughter was “targeted, groomed and ultimately raped by the boyfriend of a family friend,” according to the Independent.

“We let the justice system do its job. The monster who hurt our child was charged quickly, but released even faster on a $50k bond,” she wrote. “He was awaiting court in December for several felonies in relation to what he did to our child.”

Heather called her husband a “hero,” saying her “child would have not come home if my husband hadn’t found her.”

