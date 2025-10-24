Share
Man Charged with Motel Murder After Being Arrested and Released Over 40 Times

 By Jack Davis  October 24, 2025 at 9:16am
The suspect in a Charlotte, North Carolina, murder who was arrested earlier this month had been arrested at least 40 times before his most recent arrest.

“Ronnie Fewell was arrested 41 PREVIOUS TIMES!!” Republican Rep. Mark Harris of North Carolina posted on X.

“Another serial criminal who was walking free in Charlotte, NC, has just been arrested for the MURDER of a 51-year-old man. I am disgusted by this,” he wrote.

Harris was referring to the August slaying of Iryna Zarutska on a commuter train in Charlotte. Decarlos Brown Jr., the suspect in that case, had more than 14 arrests dating back to 2014, as noted by WWNY-TV.

Fewell, 32, was arrested on Tuesday, 11 days after police found Ronald Neville shot to death in a Charlotte motel room, according to WBTV.

The deadly shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, at the Motel 6 on Wallingford Street near West Woodlawn Road in south Charlotte.

Should the judges and prosecutors who continued to release Ronnie Fewell be held accountable?

Neville was shot multiple times.

Surveillance video showed several suspects approaching the room before forcing their way inside. Video showed the same men leaving the room shortly after they arrived, carrying a backpack they did not have prior to entering the room.

Fewell was identified as a suspect due to his past interactions with police, according to WCNC.

He was charged with felony murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony conspiracy in relation to the shooting. No other arrests have been announced.

Fewell will remain in jail because he was not allowed bond, according to Fox News.

He has at least 40 arrests since 2012.

Past arrests have included charges of resisting a public officer, breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, assault on a female, possession of cocaine, selling cocaine, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen firearm, robbery, assault on a female, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Fox said although many charges were dismissed, others resulted in Fewell spending time in prison.

Harris has proposed overhauling the laws to avoid serial criminals being allowed to prey on communities

“America is facing a crime epidemic. Too often, Democrat-run cities put criminals first and victims last — Iryna Zarutska, who was murdered just miles outside my district, is just one of the many victims that pro-crime Democrats have failed,” he said in a release on his website.

“That’s why I’m fighting to ensure that federal taxpayers are not forced to bankroll dangerous, pro-crime policies in Democrat-run cities. States and local communities that refuse to invest in law enforcement or implement policies that deter crime should not expect Washington to foot the bill,” he said, referring to a bill he is supporting to deny federal aid to soft-on-crime cities.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




