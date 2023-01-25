Man Charged with Murder After Disturbing Attack on 82-Year-Old Home Depot Worker: 'It's Almost Beyond Comprehension'

Police in Hillsborough, North Carolina, believe they have finally caught the culprit responsible for the death of an elderly Home Depot employee.

Terry McMillian Jr. was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of 82-year-old Gary Rasor, who was assaulted back in October and later died of his injuries.

According to the town of Hillsborough, McMillian was charged with first-degree murder and robbery. He is being held without bond.

Surveillance footage of the Oct. 18 incident showed the assailant stealing three pressure washers from the Home Depot garden section.

When Rasor intervened, the perp pushed him to the ground and fled with the stolen goods.



Rasor passed away in late November due to complications from the injuries he sustained.

“We are glad we were able to bring some closure to this case and are very appreciative of the family’s patience and support,” Hillsborough Police Chief Duane Hampton said. “This was a team effort involving many of our local criminal justice partners, the [State Bureau of Investigation] and the public.”

Home Depot worker, 83, dies after being tossed aside by shoplifter https://t.co/2II5PlEgEH pic.twitter.com/RXDxBJFV8r — New York Post (@nypost) December 5, 2022



According to WRAL-TV, McMillian’s first court date is set for Feb. 9, with District Attorney Jeff Nieman stating that he is not seeking the death penalty.

“We are very aware of why this case is important to this community, the people of this town, this county, and it’s important to our office,” Nieman said.

The maximum sentence is life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

BREAKING: Police arrest a man accused of killing an 82-year-old Home Depot employee in Hillsborough 3 months ago. Durham man Terry Mcmillian is charged with murder after police say he threw store clerk Gary Rasor to the ground while shoplifting.https://t.co/zpAMsLnXa3@WRAL pic.twitter.com/3h1zhfHd1J — Keenan Willard (@KeenanWRAL) January 24, 2023

Andy Simmons, a member of the Hillsborough Police Department, said at the time of the incident that Rasor was “an outstanding individual.”

“Everyone loves him,” Simmons said. “And then somebody does something like this to him just to commit a larceny. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Rasor’s son Jeff lamented the senseless attack.

“To include violence for a couple of power washers, it’s almost beyond comprehension,” the younger Rasor said.

The attacker fractured several of Rasor’s bones, and he was left unable to walk.

His wife explained that it seemed that Rasor’s condition was improving until he saw the footage of the attack.

“What hurts me the most is Gary was fine. He was not upset. He was upbeat until he saw the video, and he lost it,” Yovonne Rasor said.

“It was a trauma. That’s what the doctors have already said. The trauma caused the acceleration of fibrosis.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.