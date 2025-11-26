Man Charged with Murdering His Own Brothers in Hunting Cabin Rampage

A hunting trip turned into a horrific double homicide in rural western New York this weekend.

At around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, state troopers responded to a 911 call reporting a disturbance at a hunting cabin on Botsford Hollow Road in the town of Allen, Allegany County, according to the New York State Police.

Inside the cabin, officers found two men dead from gunshot wounds.

The victims were identified as 70-year-old Mark B. Thompson from Canterbury, Connecticut, and 69-year-old David E. Thompson from Port Charlotte, Florida, per local ABC outlet WKBW.

Their brother, 65-year-old Scot D. Thompson of Englewood, Florida, was arrested hours later and charged with two counts of second-degree murder and criminal use of a firearm.

Authorities say the three men had been staying together at the cabin when an argument broke out, reportedly involving alcohol.

The verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation, and according to police, Scot Thompson grabbed a rifle and fired, killing Mark and David.

According to People magazine, one of the brothers attempted to call 911, but by the time officers had gotten there, both brothers were found dead.

After the shootings, Scot allegedly fled the scene using David’s vehicle.

Law enforcement agencies — including the New York State Police, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, and the Geneseo Police Department — launched a coordinated search.

They located the vehicle and safely arrested Scot Thompson without further incident, the New York State Police noted.

Scot was transported to SP Amity for processing, then transferred to the Allegany County Jail pending arraignment.

An autopsy for the victims has been scheduled at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, authorities said.

It remains unclear whether the cabin was owned by one of the brothers or rented. Investigators are still working to determine that, according to WKBW.

Relatives of the victims have not yet released public statements, and the motive beyond the immediate argument remains under investigation.

As the community reels from the tragedy, officers urge anyone with information to come forward while investigators piece together the events of that night.

This is an ongoing investigation.

