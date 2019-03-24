Man Charged in Brutal Subway Attack on Elderly Woman

A man was charged with assault Saturday after a 78-year-old woman was kicked in the face on a New York City subway as others watched in early March.

Marc Gomez, 36, was arrested Saturday, the New York Police Department said to The Daily Caller News Foundation via email.

He was charged with multiple counts of assault and harassment.

NYPD: detectives walk out Marc Gomez, 36, after he’s charged with assaulted for attacking an elderly woman on a #2 train in the Bronx two weeks ago, A community tip led to his arrest this morning @ABC7NY The story at 6 PM pic.twitter.com/547G29lCdO — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenDhaliwal) March 23, 2019

A community tip reportedly led to the arrest, according to a tweet from ABC 7 reported Naveen Dhaliwal on Saturday.

The elderly woman, who had not been identified, was treated for swelling, cuts to the face and bleeding after getting assaulted on the subway March 10 around 3 a.m.

Video footage shows onlookers watching and yelling as she got hit.

Warning: Video contains violence.

“It’s terrible,” an MTA worker said, the New York Post reported. “I can’t believe something like that could happen.”

It is unclear why Gomez allegedly kicked the woman.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted Saturday that Gomez was in custody.

The subject wanted for the brutal subway attack of an elderly woman IS IN CUSTODY. The victim was treated & released from the hospital & is getting the care, advocacy & support needed. Thank you to the worldwide community for the tremendous assistance. Add’l details to follow. pic.twitter.com/W4rFRDeuq2 — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) March 23, 2019

“Thank you to the worldwide community for the tremendous assistance,” Shea tweeted.

