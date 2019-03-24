SECTIONS
Man Charged in Brutal Subway Attack on Elderly Woman

By Neetu Chandak
Published March 23, 2019 at 6:31pm
Modified March 24, 2019 at 10:55am
A man was charged with assault Saturday after a 78-year-old woman was kicked in the face on a New York City subway as others watched in early March.

Marc Gomez, 36, was arrested Saturday, the New York Police Department said to The Daily Caller News Foundation via email.

He was charged with multiple counts of assault and harassment.

A community tip reportedly led to the arrest, according to a tweet from ABC 7 reported Naveen Dhaliwal on Saturday.

The elderly woman, who had not been identified, was treated for swelling, cuts to the face and bleeding after getting assaulted on the subway March 10 around 3 a.m.

Video footage shows onlookers watching and yelling as she got hit.

Warning: Video contains violence.

“It’s terrible,” an MTA worker said, the New York Post reported. “I can’t believe something like that could happen.”

It is unclear why Gomez allegedly kicked the woman.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted Saturday that Gomez was in custody.

“Thank you to the worldwide community for the tremendous assistance,” Shea tweeted.

