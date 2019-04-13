Man Charged with Raping, Killing Jogger by Drowning Her in Lake Was Twice-Deported Illegal Immigrant

When Carolina Cano’s body turned up in a lake in Jersey City, New Jersey’s Lincoln Park in the early morning hours Sunday, March 24, foul play was immediately suspected.

Following a week of investigation and emerging details on last week’s arrest, new developments indicate that the man charged with raping and murdering Cano is Jorge Alberto Rios-Doblado, a 33-year-old Honduran twice deported from the United States.

Rios-Doblado’s identity was initially revealed to the public at 2:47 a.m. on March 31 through a series of tweets from the Hudson County Prosecutor, Esther Suarez, who has since charged him with murder, kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault.

Arrest made of Jorge Rios in connection with the Homicide in Lincoln Park one week ago. Suspect is in HCPO custody now. More information to follow.

“Arrest made of Jorge Rios in connection with Homicide in Lincoln Park one week ago,” Suarez’s Office said, “More information to follow.”

The Prosecutor’s Office followed up less than eight hours later with a picture of the suspect.

HOMICIDE UNIT ARRESTS JERSEY CITY MAN IN LINCOLN PARK MURDER – Earlier this morning, members of the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Task Force arrested Jorge Rios, age 33, of Jersey City, for the murder of Carolina Cano.

According to a New York Post report, authorities indicated on Thursday that the suspect had a history with federal authorities, having twice been removed from the country between 2003 and 2004 for illegally entering at the Southwest Border near Laredo, Texas.

Rios-Doblado had somehow re-entered the country once more at an unknown date in recent years and taken up a more permanent residence.

Original reports from the Jersey Journal indicate that Cano — a nanny and Peruvian immigrant living in the United States for close to two years now — had been out for a jog early that Sunday morning when she was murdered.

An initial autopsy revealed that Cano had died from some mixture of strangulation and drowning, with signs of physical damage to the neck still present after her body was pulled from the water March 24 at 7:30 a.m.. She officially pronounced dead some two hours later.

According to court papers, local authorities identified Rios-Doblado with the help of the local surveillance footage, which captured the majority of what transpired on the morning of March 24.

The initial filings suggest Rios-Doblado “milled around” in the park, lying in wait for Cano as early as 5:20 a.m.

As Cano jogged past him, the perpetrator pursued Cano on foot, eventually catching her and strangling her with a cell-phone charging cord. The tapes then show Rios-Doblado leaving the park just before 6:30 a.m.

Official documents also say Rios-Doblado proceeded to a friend’s house where he asked the chilling question, “How much time do you think a person would get for killing someone?”

An official statement from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Newark office indicates that a detainer has been served to once again deport Rios-Doblado should he not be found guilty for the crimes — which carries the possibility for lifetime imprisonment.

Rios-Doblado has, however, confessed to Cano’s rape and murder since being taken into custody according to local authorities.

A GoFundMe page has also been created for Cano’s family — all of whom still reside in Peru — to cover travel costs and the price of the funeral. And the page’s $5000 goal has been reached over the course of its nine-day lifespan.

