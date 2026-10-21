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Man Who Claimed His Wife Was Taken by ICE Arrested on Murder Charge After Human Remains Found

 By Jack Davis  October 21, 2026 at 10:45am
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A man who tried to claim his wife was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been charged with her murder.

Jasmine Gill of Sacramento was last seen on Sept. 30, according to a post on Facebook from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 4, after a cousin reported her missing, her husband, Gurinder Gill, had a story to tell when investigators approached him.

Gill “claimed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents had taken Jasmine into custody while she was checking the mail at their residence,” the post said.

“Detectives contacted ICE, which confirmed that no enforcement activity had occurred at the residence,” the post said.

As the investigation continued, not only did Gurinder Gill’s story fall apart, but detectives learned that Jasmine Gill’s disappearance came in the context of a bitter divorce and child custody battle.

On Oct. 1, burned human remains were discovered in El Dorado County.

Jewelry found on the body was later used to identify the remains as the body of Jasmine Gill, according to KCRA-TV.

On Oct. 14, Gurinder Gill was arrested on a murder charge.



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“This is just an absolutely unfortunate worst-case scenario event,”  Sgt. Edward Igoe of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said, according to KCRA.

“We would just ask anybody that might be in any type of abusive relationship, obviously, to give us a call so we can attempt to mitigate whatever they have going on,” he said.

“In this specific instance, good detective work was able to determine that obviously something was awry here and, with that, identify Jasmine’s remains, as well as the person that did this to her,” he said.

“There are no words to describe the heartbreak of losing Jasmine in such a devastating and unimaginable way,” a post on a GoFundMe seeking money for Jasmine Gill’s mother and child said.

“At just 30 years old, she had so much life left to live. She was a devoted daughter, a loving sister, a caring nurse, and a mother to an 8-month-old baby boy who needed her more than anything,” the post said.

“Perhaps the most heartbreaking part of her story is that she was fighting for a better future for herself and her baby. She was seeking a divorce. She was trying to find the freedom, safety, and fresh start they both deserved. Tragically, before she could build that future, Jasmine was murdered, leaving behind the very child she was fighting so hard to protect,” the post said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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