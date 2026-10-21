Man Who Claimed His Wife Was Taken by ICE Arrested on Murder Charge After Human Remains Found

A man who tried to claim his wife was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been charged with her murder.

Jasmine Gill of Sacramento was last seen on Sept. 30, according to a post on Facebook from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 4, after a cousin reported her missing, her husband, Gurinder Gill, had a story to tell when investigators approached him.

Gill “claimed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents had taken Jasmine into custody while she was checking the mail at their residence,” the post said.

“Detectives contacted ICE, which confirmed that no enforcement activity had occurred at the residence,” the post said.

California Man Who Blamed ICE for Wife’s Disappearance Charged with Her Murder After Her Burned Remains Were Discovered — His Story Collapses as Detectives Uncover Shocking Details | Jim Hoft, The Gateway Pundit A California man who claimed that federal immigration agents had taken his wife from their home is now facing a murder charge after investigators discovered her burned remains in a neighboring county. And the agency he pointed the finger at, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), had nothing to do with her disappearance, according to investigators. Gurinder Singh Gill, 28, was arrested on October 14 in connection with the death of his wife, 30-year-old Jasmine Gill, after Sacramento County Sheriff’s detectives uncovered major inconsistencies in his account, Local 12 reported. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Gurinder initially told detectives that ICE agents had taken Jasmine into custody while she was checking the mail outside their Sacramento residence. There was just one major problem with his story. ICE confirmed that no immigration enforcement activity had taken place at the residence. The allegation that federal immigration agents were responsible for Jasmine’s disappearance began to unravel as detectives investigated her whereabouts. And what authorities ultimately uncovered was far more disturbing than the husband’s original claim. Jasmine Gill was last seen at her Sacramento residence on September 30, 2026. Four days later, on October 4, her cousin reported her missing to authorities. As detectives investigated, they questioned Gurinder about his wife’s whereabouts. He maintained that ICE agents had detained her outside their home. But investigators contacted the federal agency directly, and ICE denied conducting any enforcement operation at the property. According to the sheriff’s office, detectives subsequently discovered multiple inconsistencies in Gurinder’s statements. Investigators also learned that the couple was involved in an ongoing divorce and child custody dispute. Meanwhile, authorities in neighboring El Dorado County had made a horrifying discovery. On October 1, just one day after Jasmine was last seen alive, burned human remains were discovered in the county. The remains were subsequently identified as Jasmine Gill. With the evidence mounting, homicide detectives obtained a warrant for Gurinder’s arrest on suspicion of murder. On October 14, deputies located and arrested him. Investigators also executed search warrants at two residences associated with the suspect. Gurinder was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a murder charge and was declared ineligible for bail. He is accused of killing his wife but has not been convicted. The tragedy has left a young child without his mother. According to a family fundraiser reported by the Hindustan Times, Jasmine was a registered nurse and the mother of an eight-month-old boy. Her family described her as a caring woman who was seeking a new beginning for herself and her child amid divorce proceedings. The same fundraiser said the family was seeking assistance with funeral arrangements, returning Jasmine’s remains to India, and supporting her infant son. On October 19, KCRA reported that jewelry recovered with the burned remains had helped investigators identify Jasmine. The investigation continues, with authorities examining the circumstances surrounding her death. https://t.co/i2h6YgOyFR — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) October 21, 2026

As the investigation continued, not only did Gurinder Gill’s story fall apart, but detectives learned that Jasmine Gill’s disappearance came in the context of a bitter divorce and child custody battle.

On Oct. 1, burned human remains were discovered in El Dorado County.

Jewelry found on the body was later used to identify the remains as the body of Jasmine Gill, according to KCRA-TV.

On Oct. 14, Gurinder Gill was arrested on a murder charge.







“This is just an absolutely unfortunate worst-case scenario event,” Sgt. Edward Igoe of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said, according to KCRA.

“We would just ask anybody that might be in any type of abusive relationship, obviously, to give us a call so we can attempt to mitigate whatever they have going on,” he said.

“In this specific instance, good detective work was able to determine that obviously something was awry here and, with that, identify Jasmine’s remains, as well as the person that did this to her,” he said.

“There are no words to describe the heartbreak of losing Jasmine in such a devastating and unimaginable way,” a post on a GoFundMe seeking money for Jasmine Gill’s mother and child said.

🚨A California man who blamed ICE for his wife’s disappearance has been charged with her m*rder after her burned remains were found. Suddenly the media is SILENT now that they can’t blame ICE anymore – so let’s fix that and get the truth out there!

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Gurinder Singh Gill, 28, told Sacramento County Sheriff’s detectives that ICE agents picked up his wife Jasmine Gill while she went to get the mail. Detectives contacted ICE, which confirmed no enforcement activity occurred at the residence.

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Jasmine Gill, 30, was last seen at her Sacramento home on September 30. Her cousin reported her missing on October 4. Investigators learned the couple was in the middle of a divorce and child custody battle. Burned human remains discovered in El Dorado County on October 1 were later identified as Jasmine Gill’s. Detectives obtained a m*rder warrant. They arrested Gurinder on October 14 and booked him into the Sacramento County Main Jail. He is ineligible for bail.

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The case shows how some individuals attempt to use ICE as cover for violent crimes. Under President Trump, ICE has removed hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants, including large numbers of those with criminal records.

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DHS reports more than 670,000 removals in Trump’s first year back in office, plus nearly 2 million self-deportations. White House figures list nearly 200,000 deported illegal aliens with charges or convictions, including 47,885 for as$ault, 16,552 for s*xual as$ault, and 2,699 for hom*cide.

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ICE continues targeting criminal illegal aliens for removal while California authorities pursue cases like Gurinder Gill’s. The false ICE claim delayed nothing. It simply failed.

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#ICE #California — Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) October 19, 2026

“At just 30 years old, she had so much life left to live. She was a devoted daughter, a loving sister, a caring nurse, and a mother to an 8-month-old baby boy who needed her more than anything,” the post said.

“Perhaps the most heartbreaking part of her story is that she was fighting for a better future for herself and her baby. She was seeking a divorce. She was trying to find the freedom, safety, and fresh start they both deserved. Tragically, before she could build that future, Jasmine was murdered, leaving behind the very child she was fighting so hard to protect,” the post said.

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