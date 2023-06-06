Man Who Claims He's a Woman Charged with Stabbing His Father to Death Inside the Family Home

A prominent dentist in Virginia Beach, Virginia, was stabbed to death Saturday in what police have termed a “domestic dispute” with his son, who has reportedly been in the process of transitioning into a female.

Michael Aaron Horwitz, 34, who now goes by the name Norah, was arrested after responders were called to the home of Dr. Abbey Horwitz, 68, shortly before 9 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at 9:13 a.m., WAVY-TV reported.

The younger Horwitz was arrested on charges of murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony.







A native of the Bronx, Abbey Horwitz studied dentistry in Virginia and opened his practice in Virginia Beach, according to his website.

He served as president of the Hebrew Academy of Tidewater and was also president of the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater.

He also volunteered his services overseas in Israel, Romania, Russia and Nicaragua, as well as “doing community care dentistry for our neighbors who are in need.”

The website described Abbey Horwitz as “the proud parent” of Michael as well as two other children.

A neighbor told the Virginian-Pilot that the family was known for their family gatherings.

“There was a very strong multi-generational family,” the neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said. “He had his parents, he had his kids, he had his grandkids.

“What I will always remember is he was always having his whole family together, kind of like ‘The Waltons’ … He seemed like the consummate family guy, four generations and getting everyone together and really committed to making the effort and creating the environment and just bringing his whole family together.”

The suspect was arraigned in a video call Monday morning, according to WVEC.

During the court session, he asked to speak with his mother to discuss hiring an attorney, WAVY reported.

The judge appointed a public defender for now.

The younger Horwitz “is on suicide watch on the male side of the jail,” according to the report.

“The sheriff’s office told WAVY they are required by law to house inmates based on their biological sex.

According to the report, a statement from the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office explained that “The security of the facility and the safety and welfare of the inmate are our primary considerations when determining where they [inmates] should be housed.

“We use an objective screening instrument to determine housing, which evaluates numerous criteria, including the person’s physical build, whether they have been a victim of sexual abuse, their own perception of their vulnerability, and whether they are or appear to be gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, intersex or gender nonconforming. Inmate Horwitz is in male suicide watch direct observation with other inmates.”

