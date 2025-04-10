Man Convicted of Brutally Murdering a Teenage Girl Mistakenly Released from Jail

A convicted killer was mistakenly released from a Georgia jail last month, and no one was notified for about two weeks.

Kathan Guzman, who in 2024 was convicted of killing Christina Grayson’s daughter, Delila, was accidentally freed from the Clayton County Jail on March 27.

“How does this happen?” Christina Grayson said, according to WXIA-TV.

“I am petrified for my life. I mean, obviously, a life didn’t mean a thing to him,” she said of Guzman, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2022 murder in which the victim was strangled to death.

“Seeing what he did to Delilah, I would say that the public is in imminent danger. He would have gotten away with taking her life if it wasn’t for the neighbors beneath them coming out and taking a glimpse of him,” she said.

Christina Grayson said she was notified Tuesday that Kathan Guzman, the man convicted of killing her daughter, had been let out of the Clayton County Jail. https://t.co/ebEqmenwda — First Coast News (@FCN2go) April 10, 2025

The jail did not issue any public notice of the accidental release.

Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley said her office learned about the mistake on Tuesday.

“I am not happy about this mistake made by a sheriff’s office employee,” Mosley said. “My staff worked hard to get justice for the victim’s family and to make our streets safe, and we are just disappointed.”

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said that officials believe Guzman went to Florida because he is from that state.

He said a training failure led to the release, according to WSB-TV.

Citing sources it did not name, WSB said Guzman’s release came to light when state officials came to take Guzman to a state prison.

Convicted killer Kathan Guzman mistakenly released from Georgia prison — as ‘petrified’ victim’s family fear for their safety https://t.co/MUY3eod8QT pic.twitter.com/QjY1dQFdZL — New York Post (@nypost) April 10, 2025

“It just shows negligence on the part of the sheriff’s department,” Alieka Anderson-Henry, chairwoman of the Clayton County Commission, said.

“It’s scary to know that someone could just be released because of a mistake,” said Christina Grayson, said, according to WAGA-TV. “And then we wait for two weeks. We don’t alert anyone.”

Grayson said she has been sleepless since she learned Guzman was loose.

“The DA promised me that he would never get out,” she said. “They looked me in my face, and they promised me that he would never get out. I had nothing to worry about. And he’s out free.”

Grayson said Guzman is dangerous.

“We’re talking about somebody that is trained in MMA,” she said. “He is a trained killer with his hands, and he looks nice and friendly. No one is safe. The public is not safe.”

