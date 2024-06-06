Man Dies After Attempting to Carjack a Family Minutes After He Was Released from Jail: Police

A Texas man was shot to death Wednesday night during an attempted carjacking, according to police.

Police said the man, Jarvis Houston had been out of the Angelina County Jail for less than an hour when the incident took place, according to KTRE.

The outlet reported that the man who owned the truck admitted he shot Houston but said he did it to prevent the vehicle from being stolen.

The Lufkin Police Department said the “fatal overnight shooting” came out of “an attempted vehicle theft with the victim’s family inside,” according to a police post on Facebook.

The post said, Marco Leyva, 25, indicated that he had stopped at his business located in Lufkin at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

While the vehicle was stopped, a man not known to Leyva allegedly “entered his running truck with his wife and baby daughter inside,” the police post said.

“Despite Leyva’s warnings and offers of an alternative vehicle, a physical altercation ensued, resulting in the suspect being shot,” the post said.

Leyva was detained after police arrived.

Do you feel safe when driving in cities? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 10% (83 Votes) No: 90% (788 Votes)

Houston was taken to a local hospital but later died.

The post said that Leyva’s account of what took place was confirmed by surveillance video from his business.

Lufkin man shot dead in carjacking involving baby https://t.co/qnf4yHHX98 — Gene (@Gene86893975) June 6, 2024

Police said that no charges are expected to be filed against Leyva, ruling the case to be one of self-defense, but the case is being reviewed by the Angelina County District Attorney’s Office.

No injuries to Leyva or his family were reported.

“Despite initial difficulty in identifying the suspect, officers discovered a paper sack at the scene, suggesting a recent jail release. Subsequent contact with the jail confirmed the suspect’s identity as Jarvis Houston, 47, of Lufkin,” the post said.

“Jail officials informed officers that Houston had been released less than an hour prior,” the post said, after Houston was jailed on charges of assault/family violence causing bodily injury and a misdemeanor warrant. Police indicated there were no charges pending against Houston when he left the jail.

Police said that the investigation into the incident is continuing.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.