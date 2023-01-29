Parler Share
News

Man Dies After Being Crushed by Machine Designed to Prevent Public Urination

 By Carson Choate  January 29, 2023 at 9:53am
Parler Share

A London utility worker died Friday after getting crushed while working underneath a “pop-up” public urinal.

To maximize efficiency, the toilets are hidden underground during the day and are raised hydraulically at night, the BBC reported.

While some of the urinals were designed only for men, there are many with sliding doors for privacy so that women can use them, too.



The man had gotten trapped while performing maintenance work underneath the device.

Trending:
'I Don't Give a F*** If You're an Adult or Not': 9th-Grade Female Student Physically Beats Teacher

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, emergency responders were called to the scene, near London’s Palace Theatre, at 1:05 p.m. GMT.

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters were among the first responders who were called to the scene, the BBC reported. An air ambulance crew was also on hand.

Using cranes and a winch, they were able to retrieve the man by 3:40 p.m., the BBC reported.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released but police said that his next of kin have been notified, the BBC reported.

Related:
Olympian Dead at 48 After Suffering Bleed on the Brain, Leaves Behind Family of 3

According to the BBC, the Westminster City Council erected the urinals throughout the city over two decades ago in an attempt to reduce public urination.

A representative for the city council expressed their sympathy for the man’s family.

Would you ever travel to the U.K.?

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the friends and family of the worker who tragically died earlier today at this site in the West End,” the representative said, according to the Daily Mail.

“We have been on site supporting our contractor and the emergency services and will assist all investigations in any way we can.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Carson Choate
Carson Choate is a freelance writer who got into politics in late 2019 when the House voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump. Before joining The Western Journal, he worked as an editor for a small news site.




Microsoft Update Will Make Xbox 'Carbon Aware' - Consoles Will Automatically Shut Down Based on 'Regional Carbon Intensity'
Man Dies After Being Crushed by Machine Designed to Prevent Public Urination
Update to Tragic Story: 8-Month-Old Dies After Woman Allegedly Strangles Her Children in Murder-Suicide Attempt
Woman, 97, Left Trail of Blood, Banged on Door of Assisted-Living Center Before Freezing to Death: Lawsuit
6 Dead, Including 3 Children, After Kite Strings Slit Their Throats at Festival
See more...

Conversation