Man Dies on Way Home from Marathon That He Completed in Less Than 3 Hours: 'Very Experienced Runner'

A seasoned athlete died suddenly while on his way home from competing in Sunday’s London Marathon.

Steve Shanks, 45, of Bingham, Nottinghamshire, England, had run Sunday’s marathon in under three hours, the BBC reported.

No cause of death was announced, but in a statement posted on Twitter, marathon organizers said a medical examination will be conducted to discover the cause of death.

“Everyone at London Marathon Events was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden death of Steve Shanks as he travelled home on Sunday 23 April after taking part in the London Marathon,” the tweet said.

“Steve, who was 45 and lived in Bingham, Nottingham, was a very experienced runner who had completed many marathons and finished on Sunday in 2:53:26.

“All involved in the [organization] of the London Marathon would like to express sincere condolences to Steve’s wife Jess, his family and friends.”

Everyone at London Marathon Events was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden death of Steve Shanks as he travelled home on Sunday 23 April after taking part in the London Marathon. A fundraising page has been set up in Steve’s memory here: https://t.co/8HJePAUSkf pic.twitter.com/Dh0CyxMY32 — TCS London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) April 26, 2023



Shank’s wife, Jessica, announced his death in a Facebook post, which was shared by his Holme Pierrepont Running Club, according to LadBible.

“I have some very sad news to share,” she wrote.

“It’s with great sadness that I wish to announce the loss of my wonderful husband, Stephen Shanks.”

“His passing was sudden & out of the blue yesterday 23/04/23 . He was returning home having spent the day participating in the London Marathon.

“As you can imagine I’m absolutely in shock & devastated.”







Only 5 percent of runners are able to complete marathons in less than three hours, according to a website by running shoe company Asics. For men, the global average marathon time is four hours and 13 minutes.

A GoFundMe was set up in Shanks’ name to raise money for a favorite charity, the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

“It was a cause close to his heart because a number of his close friends have MS,” wrote Matthew Clapp, who organized the fundraiser.

“Steve was a keen runner never happier than running anything, from his local Parkrun, to the Bob Graham Round,” Clapp continued.

“But he was more than just a runner he was musician, a knitter, and a renowned quizzer possessed of extensive knowledge of terrible pop music.

“He was a loving husband and soulmate of his wife Jess, treasured son and son in law, and a much loved friend.

“He will be greatly missed and always in our hearts and memories.”

By midday Wednesday, less than 24 hours after it had been created, the fundraiser had brought in more than $8,500 — nearly three times its goal of about $3,100.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.