Man Dodges Lightning Strike by Mere Inches, Credits Angel for Saving Him

After narrowly escaping death when a lightning bolt missed his body by inches, a South Carolina man says he owes it all to an angel.

In a heart-stopping security camera video, Romulus McNeill can be seen walking with his umbrella through the rain on his way home from an open house.

The Academy for Technology and Academics faculty member noticed the grim weather before he left but decided to risk the walk anyway. A major storm was passing through the area that night, and the sky was already dark with clouds.

“I took a chance and I said, ‘I hope I don’t get struck by lightning,” McNeill told WMBF-TV.

However, the guidance counselor may not have realized how great of a chance he was taking.

He was heading for his car when the sky suddenly flashed white. A bolt of lightning touched down just inches from McNeill, knocking his umbrella out of his hand.

“Boom! I heard a loud noise, I seen a bright flash,” he told Inside Edition.

“I felt a shock,” McNeill told WMBF. “It was just kind of insane for it to happen like that. I was just trying to get home and get something to eat.”

Miraculously, McNeill survived the harrowing encounter. He believed that the metal items he carried that night were responsible for attracting the lightning strike.

“I stepped in water, I had keys in my hand, had a phone in my pocket and I had a little umbrella in my left hand,” he said.

But his survival was less easily explained. For McNeill, it came down to faith.

“It felt like something did hit me. Something did touch me and I think an angel touched me for sure,” he said.

McNeil didn’t believe “luck” had anything to do with the experience. He was convinced that God had sent an angel to protect him from the storm.

“I’m super blessed,” McNeill told Inside Edition. “I don’t use the word lucky, I use the word blessed. Lucky is when you hit the lottery, the Powerball. That’s lucky. Blessed is when you come out of a situation and survive.”

The Western Journal has reached out to Romulus McNeill for comment but has not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

