Man Dragged Out by Police After Confronting Hillary Clinton About Epstein Island

A man who heckled Hillary Clinton last Friday was dragged out of an event in Texas after he demanded she answer for her husband’s connections to deceased sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.

The man, who the New York Post identified as 23-year-old Alex Rosen, was at an event in Houston for Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas.

Lee is running for mayor in the city, and Clinton was onstage to campaign for her when Rosen began to shout.

“Hey, Hillary. Why did your husband visit Epstein Island 26 times?” Rosen shouted as the event’s attendees began to boo him and yell.

Rosen continued screaming the question, but police swarmed him and dragged him out.

JUST IN: Independent journalist Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) gets literally dragged out of a Hillary Clinton event after he asks her about Bill Clinton’s trips to Epstein island. Best thing I’ve seen all week. For reference, Bill Clinton was close with Epstein & took a whopping… pic.twitter.com/vmZPZTzPwd — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 27, 2023

Rosen posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account that it was indeed him who shouted the question.

He shared a video he took at the event, which was cut with footage from someone standing near him.

I was DRAGGED OUT of a Hillary Clinton rally for asking about Bill’s trips to Epstein island! pic.twitter.com/ygqBJAdDR9 — Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) October 27, 2023

Rosen’s video had racked up 4.6 million views on X as of Monday morning.

According to the Post, Rosen is affiliated with a Texas-based group called Predator Poacher that aims to protect children.

A representative for Bill Clinton previously confirmed the former president had traveled with Epstein and that the two knew one another, CNN reported.

But the person claimed Clinton was not aware of Epstein’s crimes.

“In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation,” Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said in a 2019 statement.

Epstein died in his prison cell that same year in what a coroner ruled was a suicide.

Friday was not the only time last week that Hillary Clinton was hacked at a public event.

During a Columbia University event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on Tuesday, she was challenged by a man in the audience for several minutes.

As Clinton spoke, a man, who was identified as Robert Castle, asked her to denounce recent remarks from President Joe Biden about funding the fighting in Ukraine, Israel and the Pacific.

My friends Robert Castle & @ZSimonMillerZ of the @SchillerInst confronted the warmongering queen herself @HillaryClinton. Robert begins by calling out her hypocrisy and clearly stating her entire talk is just warmonger. Part 2 coming soon. “We came, We spoke, She cried” pic.twitter.com/4L3XkzXjQ5 — Jose Vega — Vote Diane Sare! (@JosBtrigga) October 23, 2023

“Can you please make a statement about Joe Biden’s speech?” he asked her. “This is a clearly warmongering speech!”

After some back and forth with Clinton, Castle said Biden in currently sparking a third world war and is dragging the U.S. into it.

Clinton at one point told the man to “sit down” and shouted, “You’re done!”

