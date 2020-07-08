A man drove through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in New York City on Tuesday after they threatened to slash his tires, the New York Post reported.

Protesters at a Black Lives Matter march built a bicycle blockade to stop traffic while the demonstration moved through the intersection of 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue on Tuesday night, the Post reported.

The protesters encircled an SUV that was attempting to get through.

One protester allegedly punctured the SUV’s tire, the Post reported. The driver accelerated and hit several bikes. No injuries were reported.

“There was a skater in front … the driver was being aggressive,” Mary, a self-identified organizer, told the Post. “[The skater] tried to make him understand that we weren’t going to be long.”

“My man, we’re gonna pop your tire bro,” a man blocking the car said, according to the Post.

“Pop his tire, pop his f*cking tire,” another protester can be heard saying in a video before the driver accelerates through the group.

The driver was pulled over by police shortly after the incident and told officers he felt threatened by the protesters, the Post reported.

The driver was reportedly taken to the Manhattan South Precinct, though he was not arrested.

The Manhattan South Precinct did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

