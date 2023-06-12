Man Drowns While on Honeymoon - Then the Situation Gets Even Worse for Widow

A grieving widow who lost her husband on their honeymoon in Hawaii earlier this month was dealt another blow when she quickly discovered thieves had stolen their rental car — and all of her belongings.

Steven Phan and his wife Brittany celebrated their wedding just three months before the June 1 dual tragedy in Hawaii.

KITV reported the couple was snorkeling in Kahe Point in west O’ahu off of Electric Beach. Steven went down under the waves but he never resurfaced.

The ABC affiliate reported a nearby spear diver pulled Steven from the waters and brought him to shore.

A number of bystanders attempted to revive him by using CPR, but they were unsuccessful.

First responders were also unable to revive the newly-married man.

Brittany was still reeling from the sudden loss of her new husband when she discovered that someone had stolen the couple’s rental car.

The tragic loss of Brittany’s husband was compounded by the heartlessness of the thieves.

The widow is now the beneficiary of a GoFundMe campaign to help her pay for her late husband’s funeral and final expenses.



A campaign organized by a woman named Michelle Rankin explained the harsh reality Brittany faces after losing a man she intended to spend her life with.

Rankin also explained how a woman who was suddenly a widow on her own honeymoon also became a victim of crime.

“As If this could not be worse, all of Brittany and Steven’s belongings were stolen, the thieves took their cell phones, wallets, money, clothing, they even stole their car rental,” Rankin wrote.

The campaign organizer added, “The loss of Steven Phan is absolutely devastating to the Phan and Myers family and friends. We are all shocked, in disbelief, and heartbroken at the loss of such a great man as Steven.”

As of Monday, the day before Steven’s funeral, the campaign had raised roughly $26,000 of its $30,000 goal from almost 400 individual contributors.

Steven is remembered as a man of kindness who was always there for others.

“Steven always found a way to be a part of everyone’s lives, no matter the distance,” Rankin wrote.

She concluded, “Steven was a true friend and an amazing husband, Steven will be incredibly missed by all.”

Police told KITV they are still investigating both Steve’s downing death and also the theft.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.