Man Ends Up Hospitalized from 20k Bee Stings After Simple Yard Task Goes Horribly Wrong

 By Jack Davis  September 11, 2022 at 4:06pm
A 20-year-old Ohio man was hospitalized after being stung thousands of times by bees.

Austin Bellamy was initially hospitalized in a medically induced coma but has since awakened, according to the Brown County Press.

Bellamy was trimming branches on a lemon tree when he cut into a bee’s nest, according to WXIX-TV. His grandmother, Phyllis Edwards, and his uncle, Dustin Edwards, were on the ground watching.

“When he started cutting them, that’s when the bees came out, and he tried to anchor himself down, and he couldn’t,” Phyllis recalled. “He was hollering, ‘Help! Help me! Help!’ And nobody would help him.”

The bees attacked everyone in the yard.

“I was going to try and climb the ladder to get to Austin… I seen how high he was… but I couldn’t get to him because I was surrounded in bees,” Phyllis Edwards said.

“It was very intense. We’ve never seen anything like it,” Tony Pfeffer, the Ripley Fire Department Fire Chief, said, according to the Brown County Press. “It took us about 20 minutes to get him out.”

Bellay’s mother, Shawna Carter, said the notification of her son’s accident “was just too much for me to take,” according to WXIX.

“It looked like he had a black blanket on his head down to his neck, down to his arms,” she said.

Would you stay calm in this situation?

On a GoFundMe page, Carter wrote that Bellamy was stung more than 20,000 times, and some bees ended up inside of him.

“So he had bees inside of him, and they suctioned bees out of him until Sunday morning,” she said.

A Ripley Fire Department firefighter named Craig rescued him, she said.

“When I think of Craig, Craig is a lifesaver,” she said. “He’s Austin’s angel. He saved Austin’s life.”.

An update from Carter posted on a GoFundMe page for Bellamy said his recovery is uneven.

“Austin is still currently in the hospital with breathing problems his oxygen keeps dropping and he still can’t walk very well still very wobbly but a lot of the swelling has gone down a whole heck of a lot,” she wrote.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
