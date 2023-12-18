A New York man has come to the realization that he’s been betrayed in his marriage — with none other than former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio responsible for seducing his wife.

The New York Post photographed de Blasio walking through the city’s NoHo neighborhood with 42-year-old Kristy Stark last week and holding hands.

‘Bachelor’ Bill de Blasio’s new fling still married, her husband says — though she claims they’re getting divorced https://t.co/BU1HHZTXfh pic.twitter.com/skD7nEYYbb — New York Post (@nypost) December 15, 2023

This came as a surprise to Owen Stark — her husband.

“I don’t know anything about my wife holding hands with Bill de Blasio,” Owen Stark said in a phone conversation with the outlet, speaking from Michigan.

The man spoke with a tone of sarcasm when asked about the idea of his wife dating de Blasio.

“Yes, sounds wonderful.”

Kristy Stark went on to indicate that she and her husband are “in the process of getting a divorce” in a text message provided to the Post.

This also came as a surprise to Owen Stark, who has two children from his 12-year marriage to his wife.

“I haven’t seen any legal communication or been made aware of anything like that. You know as much or more than I do at this point.”

The jilted husband further indicated that his wife had never spoken of infidelity.

“She’s denied any sort of infidelity in the past.”

“If she has something to tell me, she’ll tell me.”

De Blasio declined any comment regarding the arrangement.

In this year’s messiest relationship drama, Bill de Blasio’s new girlfriend is married — and reportedly ghosted her husband for our groundhog-killing former mayor. https://t.co/Oc2qfJksEG — New York Magazine (@NYMag) December 18, 2023

The former ultra-progressive Big Apple mayor announced his separation from his longtime wife earlier this year — while eschewing a divorce or living separately, according to The New York Times.

Adultery has always been considered a mortal sin in the Christian religion.

Christ condemned divorce and remarriage, stating that “anyone who divorces his wife, except for sexual immorality, and marries another woman commits adultery.”

